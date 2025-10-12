Ram Digest

5 Keys to a Rams Victory Over the Ravens

The Los Angeles Rams have certain things they must accomplish to win against Baltimore

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens are set to do battle on Sunday and if the Rams are to win, they must follow these keys to victory.

1. Let Matthew Stafford lead the way

The Ravens' defensive line isn't as strong as it was in other years, and their secondary is littered with injuries. C.J. Stroud picked apart the Ravens' defense last week and with better weapons and a better system, it's time to let Stafford dictate everything.

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Put the ball in his hands and let him guide the team to victory

2. Scheme up Kyren Williams into open space while using the tight ends to crack the center of the defense

The Ravens can not cover five eligible pass catchers and will struggle against Williams in the pass game. It's my opinion that Williams should open up the center by forcing defenders to guard the underneath and the deep shot, allowing the tight end to penetrate the center.

3. Do not let Cooper Rush feel comfortable moving the pocket

The Ravens will often move Rush and the pocket to the right or the left, manufacturing space for Rush to step into his throws and get into rhythm. This is Byron Young, Jared Verse's and Josaiah Stewart's moment to break down the Ravens' offensive line. Speed up Rush when he moves and he'll naturally accelerate his process when forced to play as a sitting duck.

4. Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers must go down

The Ravens have only two threats that could change the game on a dime due to the limitations of the entire offense. Henry's power and Flowers' shiftiness has the ability to advance the Ravens up the field in a matter of no time. They also have the ability to change momentum on a moments notice.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It's one thing for them to get the ball, but it's another thing for them to use it to hurt the Rams. If the ball gets in their hands, they must go down.

5. Take points as they come

The Ravens do not have the defensive depth and the offensive firepower to win a shootout or a defensive stalemate. All the Rams need to do is put points on the board, take field goals, and execute them when they come, and don't take unnecessary risks.

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is a grind-and-gain type of game.

