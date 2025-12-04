Rams Rushing Attack Put Under Microscope After Prolific Performance

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were getting the job done in the trenches against the Carolina Panthers, via their rushing attack and after Matthew Stafford had three turnovers, one must wonder if change is in order.

McVay on The Rams' Rushing Attack Against Carolina

The Rams had a prolific day on the ground as Kyren Williams and Blake Corum combined for 20 carries and 153 yards. In comparison, the Panthers had a total of 40 carries for 164 yards. On Wednesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on his ball-carrying duo.

“We played pretty well," stated McVay. "We punted one time with the sequence, but I thought we moved the ball. We had five third downs the whole game. I don't think I've ever been a part of a game where you have so few third downs and a couple of those were in the red zone. I thought our guys did an excellent job of executing really whatever it was. It was unfortunate because those turnovers, two of them in the tight red area and then one of them that goes the other way."

"We were moving the ball and only punted one time. You look at it and you say, ‘Man, I thought our guys did a great job executing.’ As a play caller, you always look back and you say, ‘Hey, what can you do a better job of?’ I thought for the most part we collectively…ultimately it's about the players bringing it to life. I thought they did a great job. I didn't think there were other opportunities really that I'd say, ‘Oh, I wish I had run it more there’ because we were still moving the ball in those other drives. The one drive that we did punt, what I will say is we had a good five-yard run on first down, then on a second-and-five, they did a good job of bringing a blitz where [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] ended up being hot."

"We took a sack that got us to third-and-13. That's one of those where you say, ‘Hey, tip of the cap to you [Panthers Defensive Coordinator] Ejiro [Evero].’ I didn't do a good job putting our guys in the right spot there and that one chaps my ass to no end. But for the most part, in terms of the run-pass balance, I felt like our guys did a great job executing whatever we had called. I thought I was really pleased with the run game, the way that we were able to strain and finish. I thought both Kyren and [Running Back] Blake [Corum] ran really well.”

Against the Panthers, both Williams and Corum scored a touchdown.

The Thirst For More

Due to an increase in Corum's usage, as well as a more potent passing offense, the Rams have used Williams at an uncharacteristically low rate. Through 12 games, Williams has only carried the ball more than 20 times once.

In comparison, Williams had over eight games in 16 appearances last season for which he had over 20 carries and in 2023, Williams had over five games in 12 appearances.

On top of that, Corum has only gotten double-digit touches in three games this season. All three games were blowout wins.

So with McVay's words, one must wonder if the Rams will switch to a run-first offensive strategy as they did in 2023 and 2024 to close out the season as both men are averaging over four yards per carry.

