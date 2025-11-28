Rams vs. Panthers: Key Matchups to Watch in Charlotte

The Los Angeles Rams are back on the road this week for a road trip that will take up much of the final six-game slate this season, facing the .500 Carolina Panthers in a game that could create some challenges for head coach Sean McVay.

Don't let the double-digit spread fool you: while the Panthers might be the definition of inconsistency in recent weeks, they are a stingy group that, if they develop the right game plan, can create issues for their opponent, similar to what they did against the Green Bay Packers weeks ago.

The Rams must remain focused in this road bout, needing these key matchups to succeed against Carolina. Let's take a close look at those matchups.

Los Angeles Rams pass rush vs. Carolina Panthers offensive line

The Rams have arguably the best pass rush in football this season. It has been no secret that they have been a terrorizing force against opponents all season long, with edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young tied for the most turnovers caused by pressure with four, while helping the team to the 10th most pressures this season.

This is a favorable matchup against a Panthers offensive line that has a bottom-10 rating in pressure rate allowed. However, sometimes the analytics may not show the full picture.

Carolina has with left tackle Ikem Ekwonu having a Pro Bowl season alongside left guard Damien Lewis. Center and right guard remain a turnstile due to injuries, with Cade Mays nursing an ankle ailment and a question mark for starting right guard this week. Look for the Rams to attack the Panthers interior with stunt and twist games.

Los Angeles Rams passing attack vs. Carolina Panthers back seven

Los Angeles bestows a top-five passing attack in the NFL thanks to MVP frontrunner Matthew Stafford, who has thrown 27 touchdowns since his last interception in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles. They'll be facing a Panthers secondary that will be without Tre'von Moehrig (suspension) and Jaycee Horn (concussion), two of the team's best defensive back.

Mike Jackson and Chau Smith-Wade become the starting cornerbacks against Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, a bad matchup in what looks to be a must-win game for the Panthers. However, starting MIKE linebacker Trevin Wallace returns after missing two games with a shoulder injury. It could help Carolina in the middle of the field, but the passing game will be leaned up for much of the day for the Rams, making for a potentially fun afternoon in Charlotte.

Los Angeles Rams run defense vs. Carolina Panthers rushing attack

The Rams run defense has been an above-average unit this season and has the fifth-best EPA per rushing attempt allowed, but has had its moments against more physical opponents this season, especially when it comes to gap concepts and physicality up front. The Panthers will present those challenges thanks to breakout running back Rico Dowdle.

Dowdle is a physical, yet explosive runner that presents patience in the backfield and great balance after contact to generate big plays on the ground. Linebacker Omar Speights has struggled against the run this season and could be a player head coach Dave Canales targets, which should generate more calls for rookie Shaun Dolac. Defending the run on Sunday will not be easy, especially on the Panthers' home turf.

