Rams Rivals' Will Struggle to Disrupt Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams' offensive line looks to build on what was a successful 2024 once the starters got healthy as the team rallied to push Los Angeles' offense over the line through pounding the rock with Kyren Williams and utalizing the screen with Puka Nacua.
However, they may have some ferocious tasks ahead of them as not only do they have to deal with the San Francisco 49ers' duo of Nick Bosa and rookie Mykel Williams, but according to Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman, Seattle's DeMarcus Lawrence and Arizona's Baron Browning could have bounce-back years with their organization.
Lawrence, an 11-year NFL veteran, spent his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys before signing with Seattle this offseason.
"Now 33 years old, DeMarcus Lawrence should fit comfortably into a Seattle edge defender rotation that includes Boye Mafe, Uchenna Nwosu and Derick Hall," wrote Wasserman. Just two seasons ago, Lawrence ranked second in the NFL with a 92.2 run-defense grade while also contributing 48 pressures to Dallas’ pass rush. His 2024 season was cut short after just 167 snaps due to a fractured foot. Even if Lawrence now profiles primarily as a run-stopping specialist, he’ll be a valuable addition to a Seahawks defense that ranked 19th in run-defense grade last season."
If DeMarcus Lawrence's effectiveness depends to him being able to stop the run, the Rams will have no problems against Seattle. The Rams do not need to be prolific to defeat the Seahawks, they just need to limit mistakes and grab points where they can.
This is a Rams offense that defeated the Seahawks without Puka Nacua for most of their game in Seattle, and a Seattle defense that let Jimmy Garoppolo come off the bench for the first time in nearly a year and a half to throw 334 yards and two touchdowns will most of the offensive starters were in street clothes.
Lawrence is older, coming off an injury, and hasn't recorded a double-digit sack season since 2018. That plays well for the Rams.
In Arizona, Browning signed a two-year extension with the Cardinals.
"On the surface, the Cardinals extending a player who earned just a 58.0 PFF grade last season may not seem wise. However, Baron Browning found his groove as a pass rusher after being traded to Arizona and could be poised for a return to his 2023 form. From Weeks 10 through 18 last season, Browning ranked 16th among qualified edge defenders with a 77.3 pass-rush grade. He also ranked sixth among that same group with an 18.6% pass-rush win rate. A full season of that level of production would significantly improve the outlook of Arizona’s pass rush."
As mentioned, Jonathan Gannon is attempting to recreate his 2022 Eagles' defensive line with the Cardinals and he may have found his Haason Reddick in Browning. The good news is that the Rams should be able to outmuscle the Cardinals in the secondary with Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, and Jordan Whittington's physicality providing the damage to create separation.
That should force Arizona to back off, creating opportunities in the short passing game for screens and quick passes that should neutralize the Cardinals defensive line enough for the Rams offensive line to sink their feet into the ground.
