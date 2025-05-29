Why Insider Thinks Rams Win NFC West
The Rams did not stay put this offseason and while their division rivals made moves to overhaul their roster, the Rams replaced aging pieces with more healthy players who have brought a new element to the team, helping evolve the franchises offense and defense.
Such acquisitions include Davante Adams, Poona Ford, Terrance Ferguson, Jarquez Hunter, and more, while the Rams were also able to hold onto stout offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and speed demon Tutu Atwell.
Considering the moves made by the Rams, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer stated that he believes Los Angeles will reign supreme over the NFC West in 2025.
"I think the Los Angeles Rams are the favorite to repeat, but I do believe all four teams are in the mix to win the division," wrote Breer. "The San Francisco 49ers haven’t been as depleted as you’ve been led to believe—yes, a few foundational pieces are gone, but San Francisco survived these sorts of things before. The Seattle Seahawks are really interesting, coming off a 10-win season in Year 1 for Mike Macdonald. And, then, there’s a steadily rising team in Arizona ready to take another step."
"That said, L.A. pulled off the impressive feat of flipping an aging roster into a promising young team. Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Andrew Whitworth and Jalen Ramsey are gone, and the Rams are now leaning on guys such as Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Braden Fiske and Kam Kinchens to be the new foundation."
"All of those guys, on paper at least, should keep getting better. The Rams should, too, after pushing the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round last year."
Sean McVay spoke about Adams after OTAs on Wednesday.
“I think the first thing I've been really impressed with his willingness to share, his openness and his refreshing humility in terms of being coached but then being able to offer his insight. It's fun to be able to listen to…he and Matthew have a dialogue of their accumulated experiences and getting on the same page for how they want to be able to do things. But he's been great. Similar to what I was just saying about Terrence, but he's been great in the meetings, incredibly detail-oriented. You can see how smart he is. There are a couple things that are new in terms of the vernacular, but a lot of this stuff is same as or maybe just a couple subtle tweaks. But his ability to be able to learn, his ability to be able to listen and then ultimately lead has been a big factor.”
It could be a big year for the organization. Maybe even an MVP year for Matthew Stafford.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on the NFC!
Please let us know your thoughts on the NFC when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE