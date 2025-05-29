Updates On Rams Nacua, Ramsey, and More Live From OTAs
WOODLAND HILLS, CA - Rams On SI was at the Rams' practice facility on Wednesday as the team continued its participation with OTAs. Here are the headlines to get fans caught up.
1. Puka Nacua was the only notable absence
Nacua missed practice due to a pre-planned trip that was communicated with the franchise. He will be back with the team moving forward.
“Oh yeah, this was months ago. He's traveling with his family, pretty cool opportunity. Got to be able to go travel with his mom," said McVay. "He was getting back today. He'll be here so he's done a great job of communicating a couple months ago."
2. Rams have yet to re-engage with the Dolphins over Jalen Ramsey
“You and I both know that's not a real date though," said McVay. "Here's what I would say. There's not a whole lot that I have to offer. There are a lot of layers with something of that magnitude when you're talking about the caliber of the player, the compensation that they're looking for in return, what does that look like in terms of how they want to handle what he's actually do? Obviously, we love Jalen. We know Jalen intimately. There would be some things that we would need to be able to do if that was going to be a direction that we went. We certainly haven't closed the door on that, but there hasn't been a whole lot of dialogue as of late in regard to some of the communication and so we'll see if that changes. These things can happen quickly, but it's really same as what it was a couple weeks ago.”
However, the Rams remain interested with McVay specifically stating, "we would never close out those opportunities.”
3. It's Ramsey or nothing
McVay was asked if the Rams would want to add another defensive back if they can't get Ramsey. McVay said they would not.
4. Emmanuel Forbes is making strides
With a full offseason, plus the end of the 2024 season, Emmanuel Forbes is starting to cement himself as a possible contributor entering 2025. McVay cited Forbes' relationship and work with assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant as a massive reason for Forbes' improvement.
Forbes intercepted a pass during team period on Wednesday. One of two total picks thrown by the offense.
5. Tutu Atwell is guaranteed to be utilized in 2025, according to Matthew Stafford
Stafford went into specifics about how the Rams' offense is approaching new ways to utilize Atwell.
“I think we're building that version right now, right? We've run whatever that was, 18, 25, 30 plays, whatever it was today," said Stafford. "We're figuring that out. We're building as we go. Tutu, I got a lot of respect for, too. He’s a really smart guy. He's a guy that can play all three spots for us because of his ability to understand where he fits. I think he continues to get better. I think I've seen him grow as a football player, seen him grow as a human being, all of those kinds of things as a professional. He's done a hell of a job the last couple years and I think when you turn the tape on and watch, it shows up.
"Happy for his success, happy for us to get another chance to work with him for another year and looking for big things. Obviously, he's got the one thing everybody knows, he can really run, but I think he plays away from his body really well, catching the football, understands where he fits in the run game and the schemes and obviously [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] and the coaching staff does a really nice job of finding ways to utilize his best traits and best attributes on a down-in down-out basis.”
Atwell took the top off the defense on a deep bomb in team period.
