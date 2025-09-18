Rams Face Their Toughest Test Yet in Week 3's Premier Matchup
A lot of eyes are going to be on the Rams matchup in Week 3. They are going up against the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
This is a game that features two of the best teams in the NFC, and these teams can be the ones that represent the NFC in this season's Super Bowl. It is going to be a game that features the best against the best and one that is going to tell us a lot about what these two teams are made of.
The Los Angeles Rams are off and running to open up their 2025 NFL season. The Rams are now 2-0 after getting a massive road victory over the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. This was a win that the Rams needed to give them momentum going into Week 3. The Rams did not have the start that they wanted, but after they made those adjustments, it was a great showing on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side as well.
The Rams will have to travel once again for this game. And they will also be playing early on. But they got the feel of it in Week 2, and at times, the Rams have had their best games on the road in tough conditions. That is one thing that the Rams will take into this game. But a couple of things that the Rams have to travel with are their defense and their run game if they want to come back home with a win after Week 3.
Rams vs Eagles
"2-0 vs 2-0. Neither team's defense has given up 21 points yet. So we start there. Philadelphia held Kansas City to 17 after holding Dallas to 20," said the NFL. "The Rams have faced the Texans, who they held to nine, and held the Titans to 19 a week ago. Both secondaries have been tough to pass on. Los Angeles made CJ Stroud look pedestrian and then held Cam Ward to 175 yards on just 5.3 yards per attempt. The Eagles' defensive backs got it done against Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes."
"That group now goes up against Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, and Puka Nacua. The three powered the Rams' offense to 33 Week 2 points. A big spike compared to their Week 1 output."
