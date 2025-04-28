How the Rams' Draft Haul Impacts its Roster
The Los Angeles Rams entered the NFL Draft with one of the best rosters in the National Football League and a late pick in the first round. After a solid free agency period, the Rams had flexibility with their approach to the draft. They took advantage of this by adding a future first-round pick.
Although the Rams undoubtedly drafted a few players who should make an impact immediately and over time, securing next year's first-round pick from the Atlanta Falcons makes this year's draft haul a successful one. That is in addition to the fact that the Rams drafted well.
The Pro Football Network analyzed and graded every team's draft haul after the draft. They gave the Rams' draft class B. Los Angeles has undoubtedly had one of the best offseasons of any team in the league.
"Terrance Ferguson is a very interesting TE prospect given his athletic profile, and he was Los Angeles’ first pick of the draft (46th overall). Many will question this team not addressing the defensive side of the ball with this pick. While we would have leaned that way as well (they ended up drafting EDGE Josaiah Stewart in the third round), a ready-made pass catcher for a team that is in win-now mode due to the age of Matthew Stafford, I think this pick can be justified rather easily," PFN said.
"If you want to nitpick this draft, Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round was a little odd given the excellence of Kyren Williams, but I think they covered for any loss in value there by selecting a hulking defensive tackle in Ty Hamilton out of Ohio State. The Rams were the sixth-worst defense in terms of yards allowed before contact per carry a season ago, and, even as a fifth-round pick, Hamilton might be able to make an impact in 2025."
Los Angeles plans on making another playoff run this season. However, with their moves this offseason, they may go on a much deeper playoff run than last season. They have put together a formidable roster which should keep them atop th NFCst.
