Should the Rams Bring Home a Once Beloved Wide Receiver?
The Los Angeles Rams have not made a trade this season but the current situation in New Orleans could see the franchise host a fire sale for wide receivers and thus, former Rams pass catcher Brandin Cooks could become available for trade.
The Cooks Effect
"Here is a familiar name who could be dealt: Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks," as written in a report by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. "If that happens, Cooks would make history."
"Cooks, 32, has been traded four times in his 12-year career, tied for most in NFL history with linebacker Kiko Alonso and Hall of Famer running back Eric Dickerson. Cooks was traded from the Saints to the Patriots in 2017; the Patriots to the Rams in 2018; the Rams to the Texans in 2020; and the Texans to the Cowboys in 2023."
The Current Situation
Rapoport would go on the say that a trade is very possible according to his sources, and that there's interest from both Cooks and the Saints to part ways.
"He is one of several Saints veterans being discussed as potential trade targets around the league, with fellow wide receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed joining him in that conversation," continued Rapoport. "Olave is unlikely to be traded, sources say, while it could be on the table for Shaheed."
"Cooks signed a two-year, $13 million deal this past offseason. The contract included a $4.8 million signing bonus and a base salary of just $1.26 million, which makes it a deal that's easy to trade. Salary cap-wise, it's easier to trade, as well."
The Call
No. The Rams have zero reason to trade for Cooks outside of convenience. The Rams have three game-changing threats in Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, and Tutu Atwell, with very capable reinforcements in Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, and Konata Mumpfield.
It's also doubtful McVay would go with seven wide receivers on his roster, thus prompting a decision on which receiver to move off of and McVay has no interest in that decision.
While it was nice for Cooks to catch up with the Rams during a joint practice during preseason, that's about as close to a Rams reunion were gonna get. Cooks could be a game-changer for some team but that team is not the Rams.
