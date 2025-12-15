Davante Adams Suffers Worrisome Injury in Rams Win Over Lions

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After coming into the game listed as questionable, Los Angeles Rams star receiver Davante Adams suffered a hamstring injury, in what appears to be a reaggrivation, during the Rams' win over the Detroit Lions.

On the play Adams was hurt on, he came up limping while running down the sidelines, trying to track the football. Adams would then hit the turf but with the assistance of trainers, he walked off on his own power. A second-half injury, Adams did not return to the contest.

McVay's Initial Comments

Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked after the game if it was the same hamstring that Adams had been dealing with.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It was, yeah," stated McVay. "We’ll see. He was optimistic talking to him. He knows his body really well. They had an east and west double. He split it and then just came up where he felt it. We'll see what that means. I can't imagine that's good for Thursday with just a short amount of time, but I certainly wouldn't rule him out quite yet, but it didn't look good.”

The Rams play the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West showdown.

Stafford's Perspective

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke on Adams and what a potential loss would mean for the team.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“He’s an outstanding football player, a huge part of our offense and a guy that has put it in the end zone a bunch for us this year," stated Stafford. "That’ll be a tough one. I don't know the extent of it. It didn't look like it was a good one, so I feel tough for him. He’s been a warrior for us all year really, to be honest with you, playing out there for us. We'll see. I have a lot of faith and trust in the other guys that we have in our locker room and our coaching staff to put us in a great position to go out there, let our play do the talking and go play.”

How This Affects the Rams

While Tutu Atwell will see more usage if Adams can't play, this will be a game in which McVay will have to rely on Konata Mumpfield. Mumpfield is essentially Adams' apprentice and the Rams' best jump ball receiver on the roster.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (15) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Mumpfield failed to catch a dangerous throw by Stafford on Sunday, he's already proven he can be that elite red zone threat the Rams need in order to operate both the run and the short passing game in that part of the field.

With all that being said, a potential loss of Adams is huge and Puka Nacua will have to carry a bigger load of the passing game. This might force the Rams to run more, taking the ball out of Stafford's hands on a basis beyond what is typically acceptable.

We'll have to wait and see but a positive status for Thursday looks slim.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.