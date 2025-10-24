Rams Next Opponent Prompted to Trade Multiple Wide Receivers
While the Los Angeles Rams have the week off, the next two weeks are the most critical as the NFL rapidly approaches its trade deadline. While moves have been made around the league, the market has cooled. However, with earlier reports stating a total of 10-12 trades are expected to be made, there appears to be a late surge ahead of us.
As a result, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano named seven receivers the Buffalo Bills should trade for, with two New Orleans Saints wide receivers listed. The Rams play the Saints in week nine.
Chris Olave
Stats: 44 catches, 440 yards, three TDs, seven games
"Maybe Olave shouldn’t be ranked No. 1 because Saints GM Mickey Loomis has been reluctant to trade his best players for many years now," stated Manzano. "Still, Beane needs to make it a priority to change Loomis’s mind."
"New Orleans is 1–6 and likely doesn’t have a franchise quarterback on this current roster. It’s the right time to start from scratch. Perhaps a second-round pick can convince Loomis to give up the talented Olave, who seems to be on the right track after dealing with injuries the past few seasons. The 25-year-old Olave can also be a long-term weapon for Allen."
Rashid Shaheed
Stats: 30 catches, 356 yards, two TDs, seven games
"A trade for Shaheed would give Allen two dangerous downfield weapons, along with Shakir. Putting that kind of stress on secondaries, could also open up the field for Coleman, who has struggled to get open since entering the league last season."
"At 27, Shaheed can also be a long-term asset for the Bills. It says plenty that Shaheed has made life easier for his second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler. He could do a lot more with the reigning MVP. Beane should offer a third-round pick and not look back. Shaheed is worth the price."
How Does This Affect the Rams
Outside of the fact that if the Rams' opponent loses a premier pass catcher, the rest of the team will suffer, receivers often commit a domino effect, and all it takes is one to get traded before general managers start making calls.
While the Rams don't need a receiver, they also don't need contenders loading up on them either, especially when their Achilles heel in 2025 has been outside cornerback play.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE