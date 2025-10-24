Ram Digest

Rams Next Opponent Prompted to Trade Multiple Wide Receivers

The Los Angeles Rams could see deals get done at a rapid pace over the next two weeks

Brock Vierra

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) walks on the sideline during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) walks on the sideline during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

While the Los Angeles Rams have the week off, the next two weeks are the most critical as the NFL rapidly approaches its trade deadline. While moves have been made around the league, the market has cooled. However, with earlier reports stating a total of 10-12 trades are expected to be made, there appears to be a late surge ahead of us.

As a result, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano named seven receivers the Buffalo Bills should trade for, with two New Orleans Saints wide receivers listed. The Rams play the Saints in week nine.

Chris Olave

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; A New Orleans Saints helmet on the field during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stats: 44 catches, 440 yards, three TDs, seven games

"Maybe Olave shouldn’t be ranked No. 1 because Saints GM Mickey Loomis has been reluctant to trade his best players for many years now," stated Manzano. "Still, Beane needs to make it a priority to change Loomis’s mind."

Chris Olave
Oct 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs for a gain past New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"New Orleans is 1–6 and likely doesn’t have a franchise quarterback on this current roster. It’s the right time to start from scratch. Perhaps a second-round pick can convince Loomis to give up the talented Olave, who seems to be on the right track after dealing with injuries the past few seasons. The 25-year-old Olave can also be a long-term weapon for Allen."

Rashid Shaheed

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; The Los Angeles Rams helmet logo at midfield at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stats: 30 catches, 356 yards, two TDs, seven games

"A trade for Shaheed would give Allen two dangerous downfield weapons, along with Shakir. Putting that kind of stress on secondaries, could also open up the field for Coleman, who has struggled to get open since entering the league last season." 

Rashid Shaheed
Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) celebrates after a play against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"At 27, Shaheed can also be a long-term asset for the Bills. It says plenty that Shaheed has made life easier for his second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler. He could do a lot more with the reigning MVP. Beane should offer a third-round pick and not look back. Shaheed is worth the price."

How Does This Affect the Rams

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Outside of the fact that if the Rams' opponent loses a premier pass catcher, the rest of the team will suffer, receivers often commit a domino effect, and all it takes is one to get traded before general managers start making calls.

While the Rams don't need a receiver, they also don't need contenders loading up on them either, especially when their Achilles heel in 2025 has been outside cornerback play.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.