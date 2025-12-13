Rams Deliver Long-Awaited News on Tutu Atwell's Return

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have finally made the decision to bring wide receiver Tutu Atwell off injured reserve. Atwell, who hasn't played since October, has been a full participant for the last few weeks of practice.

Atwell's Return

On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay answered several questions pertaining to Atwell's return, first confirming Atwell activation.

“He will," stated McVay. "You look at some of the roster semantics, we had to make a tough move on a guy that really it was a pure numbers thing with [Outside Linebacker] Nick Hampton earlier in the week. We're always creatively trying to be able to figure out, how do we get our 48 up? What does that look like not exclusive to offense or defense, but also in the kicking game, some of the different contingency plans if you were to lose guys? Who's that backup at key spots where they have to play significant amount of snaps? He’s a guy that we wanted to be able to get up."

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) is congratulated by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after he ran for a touchdown on an 88-yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"It's obviously a good problem for us to figure out how to utilize his skillset because there’s been an emergence of a lot of guys, not exclusive to just receivers, since he's gone out. He's a guy that can influence and affect the game in a positive way. It’ll be good to get him back out there.”

McVay was also asked about how Atwell has handled the process of coming back from injured reserve after he had to wait to be activated due to roster number concerns.

“Really well," continued McVay. "He's so smart. He's so aware. I think the most important thing is as long as there's communication throughout and clarity for him. He's been a pro about it. I've got a lot of love for Tutu as we continue to build the relationship over these years. I know he’s chomping at the bit."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"He wants to get out there and compete, contribute and be able to positively help this team. He's done that in a lot of ways that maybe isn't always reflected in some of the games that you guys have seen, but he's making an impact. It'll be good to be able to get him out there and see how the game unfolds.”

A Blessing in Due Time

With Davante Adams entering the game as questionable, McVay was asked on how much of a luxury it is to have Atwell back.

“It's really good," stated McVay. "That's a part of it. Davante’s made really good progress, but in the earlier parts of the week, you're really saying, ‘All right, let's see.’ We give him every single day that he needs to be able to give you the feedback on how his body's feeling and what that's going to look like for his performance ability on Sunday."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"So being able to have Tutu is a real luxury, in addition to the other guys that have stepped up, whether you're talking about [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington, [Wide Receiver] Xavier Smith, or [Wide Receiver] Konata Mumpfield. I've been really impressed with his overall maturity, growth and the way he's capitalized on his ops [opportunities]. It's been really good.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.