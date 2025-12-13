Rams Deliver Long-Awaited News on Tutu Atwell's Return
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have finally made the decision to bring wide receiver Tutu Atwell off injured reserve. Atwell, who hasn't played since October, has been a full participant for the last few weeks of practice.
Atwell's Return
On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay answered several questions pertaining to Atwell's return, first confirming Atwell activation.
“He will," stated McVay. "You look at some of the roster semantics, we had to make a tough move on a guy that really it was a pure numbers thing with [Outside Linebacker] Nick Hampton earlier in the week. We're always creatively trying to be able to figure out, how do we get our 48 up? What does that look like not exclusive to offense or defense, but also in the kicking game, some of the different contingency plans if you were to lose guys? Who's that backup at key spots where they have to play significant amount of snaps? He’s a guy that we wanted to be able to get up."
"It's obviously a good problem for us to figure out how to utilize his skillset because there’s been an emergence of a lot of guys, not exclusive to just receivers, since he's gone out. He's a guy that can influence and affect the game in a positive way. It’ll be good to get him back out there.”
McVay was also asked about how Atwell has handled the process of coming back from injured reserve after he had to wait to be activated due to roster number concerns.
“Really well," continued McVay. "He's so smart. He's so aware. I think the most important thing is as long as there's communication throughout and clarity for him. He's been a pro about it. I've got a lot of love for Tutu as we continue to build the relationship over these years. I know he’s chomping at the bit."
"He wants to get out there and compete, contribute and be able to positively help this team. He's done that in a lot of ways that maybe isn't always reflected in some of the games that you guys have seen, but he's making an impact. It'll be good to be able to get him out there and see how the game unfolds.”
A Blessing in Due Time
With Davante Adams entering the game as questionable, McVay was asked on how much of a luxury it is to have Atwell back.
“It's really good," stated McVay. "That's a part of it. Davante’s made really good progress, but in the earlier parts of the week, you're really saying, ‘All right, let's see.’ We give him every single day that he needs to be able to give you the feedback on how his body's feeling and what that's going to look like for his performance ability on Sunday."
"So being able to have Tutu is a real luxury, in addition to the other guys that have stepped up, whether you're talking about [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington, [Wide Receiver] Xavier Smith, or [Wide Receiver] Konata Mumpfield. I've been really impressed with his overall maturity, growth and the way he's capitalized on his ops [opportunities]. It's been really good.”
Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.