Rams See New Weapon Added to NFC West
Barring a failed physical, the San Francisco 49ers have finalized a trade with their former executive Adam Peters, and the Washington Commanders, sending Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr out west in exchange for the 49ers' sixth-round pick.
"The Commanders are finalizing a trade to send RB Brian Robinson Jr., their starter the last three seasons, to the #49ers, per The Insiders. It’s a 6th rounder going back," reported NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. "At last. Washington moves on with Austin Ekeler, Jacory Croskey-Merritt and a young group. SF gets an RB."
Robinson Jr, who was on the trade block, gets a fresh start with a team known for utilizing players with his skill set. He averaged 773 yards rushing per season over three years in the league, but has never played a full season for various health reasons.
This move comes after Croskey-Merritt, who goes by the name of Bill, had a breakout performance against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.
The 49ers Continue to Make Moves After an Injury-filled Preseason
The 49ers, who have been wiped out due to injury, complete this trade two days after trading for receiver Skyy Moore to help supplement their wide receiver room, another position group devastated by injuries.
Not to add insult to injury but this move calls into question the 49ers' decision to trade running back Jordan Mason earlier this year.
For the Los Angeles Rams, this signals three facts. The 49ers plan to run the football a lot more than expected to open up lanes for their remaining wide receiver group, the main target in the pass game will continue to be George Kittle, and the race in the NFC West just got more complex.
Quarterback Brock Purdy is devoid of that WR1 talent and while Ricky Pearsall remains promising, the lack of Jauan Jennings, who is hurt and who demanded either an extension or trade plus the absence of Brandon Aiyuk due to injury forces Shanahan to utalize Christan McCaffery more to gain critical yards.
McCaffery, who has a documented injury history, now has Robinson to help take off the pressure. The 49ers' run attack has been effective against the Rams in the past, so this will be a test of the Rams' new front seven.
Purdy plays best of play action, hitting Kittle downfield. It will likely be Quentin Lake's job to shut Kittle down.
And with all these injuries, the Seahawks and Cardinals, both whom invested heavily into their defense this offseason, now have the seam to once again overtake the 49ers in division play as all three teams are in pursuit of the Rams' division crown.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE