Where the Rams Rank in the NFC West After Free Agency

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After a wild free agency, here's how the Los Angeles Rams stack up against the rest of the NFC West.

1. Seattle Seahawks/ Los Angeles Rams

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In order to be the king, one has to beat the king and there is no doubt that the Seahawks are not only the current rulers of the division but also the NFL. In the same breath, Seattle had to pay champagne prices to maintain their roster, forcing the franchise to say goodbye to valuable pieces in free agency.

On the other side, the Rams have reloaded for another run at the division, and considering how these two teams were the NFL's best last season, the moves from the Rams has greatly closed the gap as they addressed the team's top weaknesses, which were the secondary and Special Teams.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams are also bringing back NFL MVP Matthew Stafford to lead the charge. While Seattle did lose several playmakers, including Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker, they retained Rashid Shaheed, who may be the league's most important signing this offseason.

After free agency, it's neck and neck in the West, especially after Seattle was able to retain their top pieces on defense.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Feb 4, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey on the NFL Network set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Perhaps a step or even now a half step behind the Rams and Seattle if that, the 49ers have been surgical about their approach to 2026. The main goal was to take pressure off Christian McCaffrey, who was their entire offense last season, and they did so by signing future Hall of Famer Mike Evans.

Dre Greenlaw is back in town, and with Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator, the 49ers have defensive minds who worked with Sean McVay and Arizona's Mike LaFleur for years, giving them an inside edge.

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa (97) watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The 49ers also made underrated moves like signing Christian Kirk and adding Osa Odighizuwa to a defensive line that's starting to impress again. With Nick Bosa set to return, watch out for the 49ers next season.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill, new head coach Mike LaFleur, and general manager Monti Ossenfort pose for a photograph on Feb. 3, 2026, at Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mike LaFleur's off to an interesting start in Arizona. The Cardinals said goodbye to Kyler Murray as expected, while negotiations for Jimmy Garoppolo fell apart. As a result, the Cardinals signed Gardner Minshew to back up Jacoby Brissett, while Alabama's Ty Simpson could be an option moving forward.

The Cardinals did retain Nick Rallis as defensive coordinator, and the team has loaded up with reliable veterans to run a hybrid Shanaham-McVay offensive system with players like Tyler Allgeier, Kendrick Bourne, Isaac Seumalo, and others.