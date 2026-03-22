Rams Learn Critical Lessons From NFC West After Free Agency

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have three rivals who are ready to compete next season. Here are the three biggest storylines from free agency and how they affect the franchise's ambitions in 2026.

Seattle Seahawks: They're Not Rebuilding, They're Reloading

Sure, the Seahawks had to pay champagne prices after winning Super Bowl LX, but any price is worth the Lombardi and the franchise did not lose any pieces that impact potential effectiveness in 2026. Yes, Kenneth Walker will not be around and he isn't an easy player to replace, but the Seahawks have more than enough to make up for him in the aggregate and by retaining Rashid Shaheed, everything remains open for them schematically.

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts during the Super Bowl LX parade. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Rams should be cautiously optimistic because their offensive line already had injury issues on the inside last season, and the Seahawks' defense remains as dominant as ever, especially up front.

Then, from a business standpoint, as the Rams' deal with Trent McDuffie hurt the Seahawks' looming negotiations with Devon Witherspoon, a quick deal to extend Jaxon Smith-Njigba could up the price to extend Puka Nacua. And what's bad for the Rams is that Smith-Njigba's extension doesn't kick in until 2028, while Nacua's would kick in next season.

San Francisco 49ers: This Is The Year of the Golden Resurrection

It seems that there is a level of health and maturity within the 49ers for this year to finally be their year. Christian McCaffrey will not have to carry the offensive load after the team signed Mike Evans and they look solid defensively, with new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris set to attack.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands off to running back Christian McCaffrey (23) against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Morris knows the Rams offense like the back of his hand. It especially helps that he was Sean McVay's defensive coordinator for three seasons, winning a Super Bowl in 2021. On top of that, the other NFC West squads have offensive playcallers who were Kyle Shanahan's assistants.

The Rams must be wary of the knowledge the 49ers have because when both sides had even rosters, Shanahan outclassed McVay in 2025, and to be frank, when rosters are even, McVay doesn't have many successful outings against Shanahan, and the successful ones have a bit of luck infused in them. Long story short, the 49ers are a problem.

Arizona Cardinals: Competency Creates Chaos

For the first time in a long time, it feels like the Cardinals have a complete plan on both sides of the ball. A young, promising defense retained their defensive coordinator from last year, and Mike LaFleur might be bringing the most innovative offense to football with a hybrid Shanahan-McVay scheme.

Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill, new head coach Mike LaFleur, and general manager Monti Ossenfort pose for a photograph on Feb. 3, 2026, at Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Arizona might not have all the pieces, there's a clear-cut vision. For the Rams, whoever loses to the Cardinals could lose the division, and the desert is set to put up a fight.