Rams Would Be Affected By Potential Trade From Rival
The Rams are already set to face a new quarterback in division play with Seattle opting to sign Sam Darnold. However, a potential trade scenario put forth by 49ers On SI beat writer Grant Cohn would send Brock Purdy to the Saints and create another ripple effect.
"The Saints should call up the 49ers and make a trade offer for Brock Purdy for a couple of reasons. One, the Saints desperately need a franchise quarterback. Derek Carr has a shoulder injury and could miss all of 2025, and he's not that good. He's 34, he's kind of soft, but when he played last year, the Saints were 5-5. They were a viable team.
Without him, they didn't win any games. So maybe they feel like they're actually contenders in that awful NFC South with a good quarterback, which brings us back to Brock Purdy."
"Brock Purdy isn't just a good quarterback. He's a great quarterback. He's a top No, no, he's a top five quarterback in the league, and the 49ers just don't appreciate what he brings to the table. They think they created him, when in actuality, they all would have been fired without Brock Purdy, and they're trying to nickel and dime them right now in this contract negotiation. And you know what? I think the Saints should see an opportunity here."
I agree with Cohn. The Saints operate in a delirium that they believe they are in contention for the NFC South every year. The 49ers have not properly appreciated Brock Purdy, especially his valiant efforts, most notably in the 2024 NFC Championship Game.
The Saints have a new head coach in Kellen Moore, who wants to hit the ground running; they probably wouldn't have to give up their ninth overall selection (because there is no market for Purdy at the moment), and Purdy would get his desired deal.
This impacts the Rams on and off the field if such a move happened. On the field, Mac Jones would be the starter, which means the 49ers are running right at the heart of the defense, something the Rams haven't been able to continuously stop when San Francisco is healthy.
Off the field, that would mean the ninth pick, which the Saints have been mocked using for a quarterback, would not be used for that position anymore. If Shedeur Sanders and/ or Jaxson Dart fall, that's a smaller talent pool to pluck instant starters from at pick 26. It would also give the Rams an opportunity to grab their quarterback of the future should they desire.
A potential trade with impacts felt across the league.
