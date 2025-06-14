Rams' Rivals Named Offseason Losers
The Los Angeles Rams may have been the only team in the NFC West to not overhaul their entire roster as Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has named the Rams' rivals, the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks as losers of the offseason.
The 49ers' defense was in a world of hurt when it seemed like multiple contributors were signing with the Denver Broncos left and right. However, the 49ers did extend Fred Warner and may have drafted a legitimate pass rushing duo with Mykel Williams teaming up with Nick Bosa.
"The 49ers might benefit from the many subtractions they made this offseason," wrote Breer. San Francisco needed to evolve for several reasons, one of which was to become more savvy about the salary cap and Brock Purdy’s new massive contract."
"Clearly, the 49ers’ approach to winning the Super Bowl wasn’t working. Players were aging, and the production wasn’t worth the contracts. Developing a new crop of stars could lead to a quick fix for a team that still has plenty of talent."
The 49ers are painting a clear picture. They have what they need on offense, but once again, Kyle Shanahan is putting the 49ers on a path to be judged by their defense. They brought back Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator, heavily invested in defense in the draft, and have handed out huge extensions on defense. A gamble that may pay off.
The Seahawks are in a world of trouble.
"I’ve repeatedly mentioned that the Seahawks got worse by swapping Geno Smith and Metcalf for Darnold and Cooper Kupp. Still, the Seahawks had an impressive draft class, so I’ve come around on them for 2025."
"It makes sense why coach Mike Macdonald and GM John Schneider made these drastic changes. Smith and Metcalf were part of the core group that didn’t get far in the post–Russell Wilson era with just one blowout wild-card loss in three years."
"Now Macdonald gets to do it with his guys in Year 2. I’m not sure how far they can get with Darnold and a suspect offensive line, but at least they have an intriguing insurance plan with rookie QB Jalen Milroe."
The Seahawks are in a full rebuild with no confidence in the long-term options at quarterback and a roster with aging veterans and players with potential. It might be a long year in Seattle.
