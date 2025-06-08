Rams' Davante Adams Versus 49ers Could Re-Ignite Rivalry
When Davante Adams was released by the New York Jets, it was made clear that the Palo Alto native desired a move back to the West Coast. It was then made even more clear that Adams' next home would likely come down to the three teams in California, the Rams, 49ers, and Chargers.
Despite having a Pro Bowl quarterback, nearly $100 million in cap space, and a known winner as head coach, the Chargers ended up not being a realistic option for Adams.
The 49ers, despite handing Brandon Aiyuk a nine-figure extension in 2024, pursued Adams, and perhaps the way they went about it might lead Adams to bring a bit more juice when he plays the team from the Bay.
Back in April, Adams spoke to The Athletics Mike Silver about what happened between his representation and the 49ers.
"I was entertaining the Niners," Adams said, "but they were like, 'We're paying wholesale. We ain't paying retail.' I didn't talk to them, but that's what my agent told me — like five times, that quote. And I was like, 'OK, well, I'm not a wholesale-type dude.'"
49ers general manager John Lynch said something in response that needed a second evaluation.
“I saw the quote, and it said his agent had told him that,” Lynch said. “That wasn’t me [who said that]. I’ve always had a great deal of respect for Davante.”
When asked if Kyle Shanahan made that comment, Lynch said this.
“I’m sure Kyle doesn’t talk to agents.”
So if Shanahan didn't talk to the agents and Adams stated he didn't personally talk to the 49ers at all, that means Adams and Shanahan never spoke.
Then, when Adams goes on record and says his personal conversations with Sean McVay sealed his ticket to Los Angeles, one must wonder if Adams feels slighted that Shanahan never spoke to him.
Here's my perspective. Adams is one of the best pass catchers in football. Shanahan and Lynch have to work together, so if someone in that building seemingly insulted Adams by devaluing his product, a product tied to the person and then Shanahan, who would be working with Adams closely never even gave him a hello, let alone a pitch, that would make me feel some type of way and considering Adams is the ultimate competitor, one must wonder if he feels the same way?
Either way, when the Rams play the 49ers in week five, it should be an explosive, fiery night at SoFi.
