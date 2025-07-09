Listing the Rams, NFC West's Most Tradable Assets
The NFL has been defined in recent years by last minute trades either before the season or during it as team's hope to gain the final pieces for a Super Bowl run while others are unloading pieces in anticipation of cap space issues, draft capital needs, and/ or a solution to a problem within the locker room.
With that being said, here are the top four players, representing each team in the NFC West who have the best chance to be traded within the next four months.
Los Angeles Rams: Byron Young. I'd like to make it clear that if I were the Rams' general manager, Byron Young would be on a no-trade list as I believe he's on the verge of a career year, but unfortunately for my bank account, I'm not.
Young is a promising pass rusher who will need to receive an extension next offseason or he'll be a free agent after 2026. He's the Rams most tradeable asset after they drafted Josaiah Stewart and the Rams may load up on capital in pursuit of a quarterback if 2025 goes awry. His extension is due at the same time as Puka Nacua's, Kobie Turner's, and Steve Avila's.
Arizona Cardinals: Greg Dortch. The Cardinals' receiver is in an odd position as he future remain unsecured as Marvin Harrison Jr and Michael Wilson have the WR1 and WR2 roles locked up. While he remains that Christian Kirk-type speed threat for Kyler Murray, failure to cash in on Kirk and a wasted first-round selection for Marquise "Hollywood" Brown could force the current front office to turn into sellers with their pass catchers.
San Francisco 49ers: Yetur Gross-Matos. Gross-Matos' value is high after a four-sack season in 2024 and with the additions of Mykel Williams and Bryce Huff, do the 49ers value his play in 2025 or the compensation they could get for dealing him in min-season?
He's on the final year of his contract and the 49ers have limited cap space in 2026.
Seattle Seahawks: Zach Charbonnet. Charbonnet is a player that no one can really predict how he'll be used after Kenneth Walker III returned from injury and the franchise drafted Damien Martinez. Kenny McIntosh also impressed while filling in for an injured Walker last season.
Teams could use a hard-nosed runner like Charbonnet to gain those critical yards in short-yardage situations during the playoffs.
