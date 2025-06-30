Rams' Josaiah Stewart, Evolving the Michael Hoecht Role
When Michael Hoecht was a member of the Los Angeles Rams, he had one job and that was to be the best Michael Hoecht he could be. What that meant was that Hoecht was Chris Shula's Swiss Army Knife that he could deploy anywhere along the line of scrimmage and Hoecht would deliver punishing blows with devestating effect while still being able to drop into coverage.
There's no replacing a player like that. Either you have one or you don't, but rookie Josaiah Stewart could be the key to evolving the Hoecht role.
Shula spoke about filling Hoecht's role during OTAs.
"Hoecht became one of our best 11 players, we thought, last year. Some of that stuff—creating that—was to get our best 11 on the field. I think as we go through, we’re still obviously very early—just finished OTA number four. So, we’re earlier in the process, not necessarily to that point yet, but we’re going to find and give each guy a chance to be the best 11. If that’s the case and we want to do stuff to centralize their skill sets and get them on the grass."
Stewart primarily played on the edge at Michigan, where he was used to attack the line of scrimmage but would periodically drop into coverage.
It's also important to note that Stewart played with two dominant defensive tackles in college in Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham. Considering the state of the Rams roster, it's my opinion that Shula is going to evolve the Hoecht role with Stewart, creating a pass rusher that can attack from any point along the line of scrimmage as well as being able to drop into coverage, operating as a QB spy as well.
I see Stewart being used in a variety of formations including the 3-4, 4-3 (where he's a linebacker and both Jared Verse and Byron Young play on the edge), 3-3-5, and others.
Perhaps I'm crazy but imagine a NASCAR pass rush package with the 3-3-5 formation.
Three hand-in-dirt defensive linemen (Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, and Braden Fiske). Line Ford in a zero technique over the center, and Turner/ Fiske as 4i or the inside shoulder on the tackles.
Verse, Young, and Stewart flank them and give Shula the option to send 4-6 pass rushers while dropping the remaining into coverage.
Have Ford bullrush the center, Turner and Fiske use inside leverage to collapse the pocket and the linebackers can use their speed to corral the quarterback.
Perhaps that's a bit much, but the possibilities are endless because Josaiah Stewart does three things well. He's aggressive, he plays for his fellow man, and he has the attitude of a selfless winner.
