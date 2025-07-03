Rams Rivals' Believes Mac Jones Is a Starting-Caliber Quarterback
The San Francisco 49ers have an odd history of repairing quarterbacks and then sending them into free agency, where they join McVay-style offenses and then play some of the best football of their lives.
Nick Mullens and Sam Darnold did so with Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota while Jimmy Garoppolo did so in his one start with the Rams.
Mac Jones, the Patriots' former first-round quarterback, recently signed a two-year contract with the 49ers, and their offensive coordinator, Klay Kubiak is enjoying what he's seeing from his backup quarterback.
"He's got a lot of traits that we like for a starting quarterback," 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said, via ESPN. "His career has kind of gone up and down a little bit the past couple years, but we saw the same things in Jacksonville that we loved about him as a college prospect, and that really excites us. … I think Mac's capable of being a starter in this league."
So what does this have to do with the Rams, considering Brock Purdy is the 49ers number one option for the forseeable future?
In two years, Matthew Stafford is likely retired, and the Rams are going to be playing with a different quarterback. Whether that's a young player the Rams drafted, Garoppolo, or someone else, the Rams will need a backup, and it's doubtful they see Stetson Bennett as anything other than a QB3 at this point.
Keep in mind Bennett is a free agent after 2026 as well.
The Rams need for a backup quarterback and the proven track record of 49ers quarterbacks doing well in McVay-style offenses, Jones may be a candidate the team seeks out to be their QB2.
Jones in recent years has been awful but look at what he was dealing with.
A lame duck coach in Doug Pederson and a downtrodden Jaguars team. A Bill Belichick Patriots team that promoted Matt Patricia, a defensive coach, as offensive coordinator. A Patriots team that used Joe Judge to coach the offensive side of the ball. A Patriots team that was playing a two QB system with Bailey Zappe.
When Jones had competency, he shined. When Josh McDaniels was his offensive coordinator, Jones was a Pro Bowler who for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns, igniting fears the Patriots found the next Brady.
Keep in mind this is Josh McDaniels, a coach I'm sure Davante Adams has some choice words about and that was Jones' best playcaller before joining San Francisco.
Also if things don't work out with Sam Darnold in Seattle, Klay might make a call to his brother Klint, the Seahawks' offensive coordinator to grab Jones. Just saying.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on the Rams and their QBs.
Please let us know your thoughts on Jones when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE