Rams' Byron Young and Praised Rival Poised For Battle
Seattle has one of the most underrated left tackles in all of football. Charles Cross, the big man on campus shined in 2024 as he used his Air Raid education that he got with Mike Leach's offense at Mississippi State to stifle pass rushers in Seattle's pass heavy offense.
The Seahawks are now turning to Klint Kubiak to install a Shanahan-based system, and the increased usage of the run should help Cross turn from a player habitually playing on his back foot to a player driving his body into the heart of the defense.
Due to his play and projected potential after assimilating into a new offense, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr named Cross as a possible first-time Pro Bowler.
"Cross is a beastly blocker who, stunningly, has not been named to a Pro Bowl through his first three seasons," wrote Orr. "While he suffers from being in a conference that might have the five best tackles in the sport (Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Penei Sewell, Trent Williams and Tristan Wirfs), Cross’s contributions shouldn’t be ignored. Against top-tier talent, he’s a shutdown artist and doesn’t get blown away by the likes of Aidan Hutchinson or Nick Bosa.
"No particular style of edge rusher seems to present an Achilles heel for Cross, who will be instrumental in ushering in a new bootleg-style offense with Sam Darnold and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Perhaps seeing Seattle’s run game rise and Cross emerge as more of a brand-name run blocker atop his pass-blocking prowess will be enough to cement him as a perpetual Pro Bowler."
While Orr did not list him, Byron Young is in position to join Jared Verse among the ranks of NFL Pro Bowlers as the third-year man out of Tennessee is looking refreshed and improved in OTAs.
I'm really loving Young's get-off and hand usage. In 2025, Young will likely face Cross twice, as Young typically lines up on the quarterback's blind side.
This is a battle I'm very interested in watching because these are two talented technicions engaging in a fight where hand placement, footwork, and pre-snap reads will be everything.
When will Young push hard inside, use speed outside, switch up moves? Will he play aggressively and get burned on the run? Will he play conservatively and allow Sam Darnold to play without pressure?
When will Cross open his stance? When will Cross cut him off? Will Cross and rookie Gray Zabel force Young inside into a double team?
These decisions will define the results of when the Rams face the Seahawks, and I can't wait to see this chess match between two masters of their craft.
