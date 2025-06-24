Will the NFC West Produce a Defensive Player of the Year?
Jared Verse is the clear cut favorite to be the best Rams defender in 2025 after a breakout year in 2024 where he led the NFL in QB pressures while being the only Rams player named to the Pro Bowl, doing all that despite being a rookie.
While Verse is set to continue the hunt for quarterbacks, Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante made a list of each NFL team's best candidate to win defensive player of the year, with Infante selecting Verse for the Rams. Here are the favorites in the NFC West.
Arizona Cardinals: Budda Baker
"A safety hasn’t won DPOY since Troy Polamalu in 2010," wrote Infante. "But with Budda Baker being a seven-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro, he belongs somewhere in the conversation."
"Baker is coming off a career-high 164 tackles for the Arizona Cardinals last season. His versatility in coverage and as a tackler makes him one of the most well-rounded defensive backs in the league. Surprisingly, he hasn’t had an interception since 2022. If he is to establish himself as a true DPOY contender, increasing his turnover share will be crucial."
Baker is entering his third season in Jonathan Gannon's defense, and with additions like Josh Sweat, Walter Nolen, Will Johnson, and Calais Campbell, Baker may be playing in the best defense that the Cardinals have had since Bruce Arians was head coach.
Seattle Seahawks: Devon Witherspoon
"With just one interception in two seasons in the NFL, Devon Witherspoon might not wow you in the box score. However, he’s graded as one of the most well-rounded cornerbacks in the league each of those two seasons."
"Witherspoon has two Pro Bowl appearances in as many seasons in the NFL. Teams already know he’s good; he just needs to increase his turnover count to get to that next level and win over DPOY voters."
Since being selected by the Seahawks, Witherspoon has been one of the best defensive backs in football and with Nick Emmanwori supporting him in the secondary, Witherspoon may be on the verge of his best season yet.
San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa was the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, and he’s been a Pro Bowler five times in his six NFL seasons.
Injuries took three games from Bosa’s 2024 season, but he still finished with nine sacks. He’s a practical guarantee to reach double-digit sacks if he can stay healthy. When you have an edge rusher who’s that consistent, he’ll naturally find himself in the middle of DPOY conversations.
With the 49ers focusing most of their 2025 NFL Draft on defense, selecting Mykel Williams, an EDGE player in the first round, San Francisco has equipped Bosa with the players that will open up opportunities for him. Bosa also won the award in 2022.
