Rams Defensive Archetype Continues to Praise Emerging Rookie
The Los Angeles Rams have struck gold again in EDGE Josaiah Stewart, and Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula knows it. Shula spoke highly about Stewart during training camp, as the rookie overcame an injury in OTAs to catch up with the development of the rest of the team.
“He's been a stud," stated Shula. "When he came in after the draft, he had a little bit of an issue with his hamstring. He had to do some rehab, and it took him a little bit to get going through OTAs. He was the guy we always said … the guys we talked to at Michigan had said ‘hey, wait until you get the pads on with him, he's going to come to life.’ You saw that on his tape in college. He's a great rusher, but he's also a tough guy in the run and doesn't take any plays off and he's been that so far.”
Now that he's able to put the pads on, Stewart has been bringing the energy at practice.
Stewart's defensive coordinator updated his thoughts on Stewart on Wednesday
“He been great. [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe Coniglio and [Defensive Line Coach/ Run Game Coordinator] Giff [Smith] and [Pass Game Coordinator] Drew Wilkins have done an awesome job with him," stated Shula. He started off in OTAs, he came, he had a little bit of a hamstring so he really missed… they were here two weeks before we started our first true OTA practice that day was actually his first day of doing any individual or anything.
Just to see him progress, whatever it was, it was only three weeks and I think we went to Hawaii, we only had that little bit of time and now he comes back healthy for training camp. As soon as the pads came on, kind of like ‘Pooh’ Paul, he's a guy that really showed up and thought he did an excellent job in the game. Great game day demeanor. He's physical, he's tough and we've loved the way he's progressed and he's shown that he can learn and some of those guys in that room have really taken him under their wings.”
Stewart's rapid rise led to him picking up his first NFL sack against the Cowboys. Stewart looks to continue his war path in a joint practice on Thursday before taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in preseason action on Saturday.
