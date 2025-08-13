Rams Rookie Continues to Cause Problems for Offenses
The Los Angeles Rams have rebuilt their squad through precise moves made through the draft, selecting Kobie Turner, Byron Young, and Braden Fiske on day two. The Rams might have another powerful force in Josaiah Stewart, following what was not only a strong preseason performance against Dallas but also a continued effort in practice.
Based off what I've seen, Stewart is starting to separate himself from the pack, gaining a firm grasp on the backup EDGE role, a role that will require rotating in for Jared Verse or Young, while maintaining the quality that the Rams' starting edge duo will possess.
There's even potential for Stewart to join Verse and Young on the field in a modified Michael Hoecht role if defensive coordinator Chris Shula wishes to put speed on the field. Keep in mind, Shula loves to blitz, especially when offenses require throwing the deep ball.
Shula himself spoke about the job Stewart has been doing during training camp
“He's been a stud," stated Shula. "When he came in after the draft, he had a little bit of an issue with his hamstring. He had to do some rehab, and it took him a little bit to get going through OTAs. He was the guy we always said … the guys we talked to at Michigan had said ‘hey, wait until you get the pads on with him, he's going to come to life.’ You saw that on his tape in college. He's a great rusher, but he's also a tough guy in the run and doesn't take any plays off and he's been that so far.”
Stewart recorded his first sack on Saturday, and based on the way he's been penetrating the backfield, the scouting reports of before, where they reference Stewart's high motor, those reports were correct.
Stewart has been working hard to be the best player he can be and to be frank, it's clear that there's a long-term future up for grabs.
If the Rams are unable to re-sign Byron Young, they may move him after this season or wait until his deal expires the following season. Regardless, that's two years Stewart would in theory start along the already dominant defensive line.
Due to the situation he was drafted into, these next four years offer two opportunities. One at securing a Super Bowl and another at securing generational wealth.
In the meantime, Stewart just keeps stacking days as he looks to show out again this week.
