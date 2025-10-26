One Weapon Who Makes Sense For Rams at Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Rams are rolling this season so far. They have shown that they are one of the best teams in the National Football League. They want to do that and be more dominant as the season goes on.
Getting better at the right time of the season or having momentum going into the important games can be the key for this team or any other to make a deep run. That is what the Rams want to do, and they want to win it all.
This offseason, they brought in players that they knew they needed to make sure they were a top contender in the league this season. That is what the Rams have established themselves as. The Rams are looking to get better as they are in their bye week. They know they can be so much better than what they have shown so far in the first half of the season. If they want to get to the big game, they are going to have to stay healthy and maybe make a move at the NFL Trade Deadline.
The Rams are known for making moves that will make them better during the season and put them up there to win it all. We have seen it before, and we can see it again this season. If general manager and head coach Sean McVay feel like there is a player out there that could make the team better and they could trade for him, they will look to make a deal possible. Do not be surprised if we see that with the Rams this season.
One player that can be on the move, according to ESPN, is Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo. ESPN's Matt Bowen has the Rams listed as the top fit if Okonkwo is traded. He is also listed at No. 15 as a possible trade target.
15. Chig Okonkwo, TE, Tennessee Titans
"Okonkwo, another 2026 Titans free agent, has been reliable with 23 catches and 218 yards through seven games. The Titans want to be careful not to strip rookie quarterback Cam Ward of too many playmakers. But Okonkwo is the type of stretch tight end who could garner interest,"
Yeah, he's a "move" tight end with the ability to stretch the seams and produce after the catch. Okonkwo caught more than 50 passes for the Titans in both 2023 and 2024. He has the alignment versatility to create pass-game matchups for a team that caters to his traits as a receiver."
