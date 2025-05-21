The Rams and Jalen Ramsey are a Match
For years, the Los Angeles Rams built their roster by trading away their first round draft picks for established veterans. Many years ago, Ramsey was one of those veteran players the Rams traded for. It was a move that helped propel Los Angeles to a Super Bowl victory.
However, the move for Ramsey was also one of the many moves that set the Rams back on the back end, as the Rams had a hole to crawl out of after years of not having a first round draft pick. Still, adding Ramsey was a success previously and could again be in the future.
The Rams used last season's NFL Draft to help bolster their defense with young talent. Los Angeles added players such as defensive Rookie of the Year, Jared Verse, but may be open to returning to their old ways of adding established veterans at positions of need.
Matt Bowen of ESPN listed the best free agent and trade candidates, as teams inch closer to the start of the season. The Rams have a need in their defensive backfield and former Ram Jalen Ramsey could help them fill it, as Bowen thinks Ramsey and the Rams are a match.
“Miami [Dolphins] general manager Chris Grier said the team is looking at offers for Ramsey, who is no longer a blue-chip defender at age 30. They'd also have to give up a lot less this time around to acquire him. The Rams could use his skill set, as his jolt of speed and ball production would upgrade their secondary. Ramsey can still pattern match vertically downfield, and he still has high-end backfield vision in zone coverage. He would also give Los Angeles more flexibility in sub packages because he can create disruptive plays as a nickel corner," Bowen said.
The Rams have one of the best rosters in the National Football League, but it still has holes that need to be filled. One of the few glaring holes on the Rams' roster is undoubtedly in their defensive backfield, as they have done little to address the position group this offseason.
Los Angeles is talented enough to get past their deficiencies in their defensive backfield, but Ramsey would still be a solid addition.
