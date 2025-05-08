The Rams Are Primed for a Special Season
The Los Angeles Rams paired a productive NFL Draft with a productive free agency. Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus analyzed the Rams' draft class and believes they may have found quality players.
Cameron noted that the Rams secured a receiving threat at tight end in Round 2. With Tyler Higbee entering a contract year and coming off a tough injury, the Rams made a play toward the future with Terrance Ferguson. The Oregon tight end has the body type teams like to see out of the position, and although he is limited as a blocker, his overall athleticism gives him potential as a receiver (77.0 PFF receiving grade)."
Cameron also noted the Rams selected an "impact pass rusher in Round 3: Arguably the best pass-rushing defensive lineman in this draft class, Josaiah Stewart posted a whopping 27.7% pass-rush win rate and a 92.3 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024. He plays with violence and active hands and is an explosive athlete in a smaller, lighter frame, making him an excellent addition to the Rams' pass rush rotation."
Cameron noted that Stewart has potential, but his potential also comes with a few deficiencies that will impact his transition to the professional level. The Rams' coaching staff must continue to develop Stewart.
"Stewart is a juiced-up pass rusher with less-than-ideal measurables. His effort and leverage give him a chance to win any rep, but he lacks pass-rush nuance to win with more than those attributes and a good first step. In 2024, the Michigan standout captured the class' highest marks in true PFF pass-rush grade (93.7) and overall pass-rush win rate (27.7%)," Cameron said.
"Given the Rams' stand-up pass rusher depth in Jared Verse and Byron Young, Stewart will make waves as a piece of the rotation."
Cameron believes there is a potential position battle between rookie linebacker Chris Paul Jr. and linebacker Tony Fields II, as the Rams search for answers at the linebacker position.
"The Rams generally don’t invest draft picks into the linebacker position, as four undrafted players saw snaps at the position in 2024. But injuries and inconsistency drove Los Angeles to use a Day 3 pick on Paul, an undersized linebacker but a fluid athlete who can be a weapon on passing downs, evidenced by his 78.0-plus PFF grades as a blitzer and in coverage," Cameron said.
"Fields struggled to find his footing in Cleveland before signing to the Rams’ practice squad last season and now will likely be fighting for a roster spot."
