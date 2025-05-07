The Rams Have Reason for Optimism Heading into Next Season
The Los Angeles Rams entered the offseason with many unknowns, and arguably the biggest unknown of any playoff team from last season or any Super Bowl contenders of the new season was quarterback Matthew Stafford's future with the team, which was seemingly up in the air.
After weeks of speculation, Stafford and the Rams eventually worked things out, solidifying the Rams' offense for the next few years. The Rams' front office wasted no time adding quality talent around Stafford in free agency and the NFL Draft.
While the Rams made several roster additions, including veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports believes Stafford's return is a reason the Rams should be optimistic heading into next season after a productive offseason by the Rams front office.
"It seemed to get pretty dicey for a moment as it relates to Matthew Stafford's future with the Rams. The organization even allowed their Super Bowl-winning QB to speak with prospective teams in the event of a trade," Sullivan said.
"In the end, however, Stafford and the Rams realized they were better together than apart and agreed to a two-year, $84 million extension. With Stafford intact under center, the Rams should continue to be a key threat in the NFC, especially after they took the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles to the brink during the playoffs last year."
After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs last season, the Rams have loaded up on talent this offseason. They have more than a few reasons to be excited after a successful offseason, and they appear poised for a deep playoff run this upcoming season.
Still, Los Angeles must find a way to put it all together on the field on Sundays, as results matter more than potential. Luckily for the Rams, they have not only one of the best rosters in the National Football League, but one of the best coaching staffs in the league too.
The Rams have a lot to look forward to this upcoming season.
Please let us know your thoughts on this season and the Rams' outlook when you go out and find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Go on and also make sure you follow along on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI right now and you will find all of our stories on the Rams' outlook this season!