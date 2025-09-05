Rams' DC Chris Shula Has These New Tactics for 2025
The Los Angeles are looking to get off to a fast start this season. That is something that they did not do last season. They do not want to get themselves in that hole again in 2025. It is a lot harder to dig yourself out of a hole when your team does not get off to a good start at the beginning of the season. The Rams will look to start 1-0 this weekend at Sofi against the Houston Texans.
This is going to be a game that will feature two playoff teams and two teams that can make deep playoff runs.
Both teams are good all around, but one area where these two teams are better than most is on the defensive side of the ball. The Rams and Texans have two of the best defenses in the National Football League. And that could be where this game comes down to.
Which defense can create turnovers and force the other team to give the ball back? It is going to be fun to watch both of these defenses go up against the offenses that are good as well. It is going to be a chess match for both sides.
Chris Shula
Last season, the Rams' defense led the way for most of the season. This Rams defense was something else. They had a lot of young players, but they all played lights out like veterans. Now, this season with another offseason under their belt, this defense is looking to take the next step to enter the elite defenses conversation. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula could be showing different things this seaosn as well.
"Chris Shula, who is in his second season of being the defensive coordinator," said Jourdan Rodrigue on Yahoo Sports. "He is doing some really interesting things with his front structures and the rotations, where we have seen them in sort of build a hybrid blend of what Vic Fangio has done for a really long time with the coverages. Also bringing in those crazy pass rush combinations."
"I think it is fascinating in that regard. I will test CJ Stroud and this rebuilt offensive line."
The Rams are built to be dominant this season and that is what they want to do. This team with a great defense, will be even more dangerous.
