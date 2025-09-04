Why Rams Are a Trendy Week 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Rams will open up their 2025 NFL season at home. They will be facing the Houston Texans of the AFC South. This will be a good challenge for this Rams team. The Rams will be facing one of the best defenses in the NFL.
These are the challenges that head coach Sean McVay and the rest of the team like to have. They want to go up against the best, and this Sunday, that is what the Rams are going to get with the defense they are facing.
Both of these teams made the playoffs last season, and it is going to be interesting to see how both teams come out this season. The Rams and Texans have big expectations in 2025, and both want to be playing in the last game of the season. For the Rams, they are in win-now mode and all-in mode as well.
NFL analyst KC Joyner of The Athletic gave his take on the Rams' matchup in Week 1. Here is what he said and which team he picked to win this game.
Texans vs Rams
"Rams fans have been fretting through the entire preseason about Matthew Stafford’s back injury. There is good news on this front, with the latest reports indicating Stafford is slated to play in this contest. Los Angeles gave Stafford a passing game upgrade via Davante Adams, giving the Rams have one of the best wide receiver tandems in the NFL.
Houston has a great wideout in Nico Collins and added a perfect skill set complement in second-round pick Jayden Higgins. The Texans were also one of only four teams with two players with 10-plus sacks last year, and return both (Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson). That pass rush could make things tough for the Rams offense, but Houston’s offensive line might be the worst in the league. That’s a weakness that will be difficult to overcome on the road, so go with the Rams in this one."
Joyner picked the Rams to win this game.
The Rams are looking to get off to a good start to the season. They can make a good statement on Sunday by winning this game. The Rams want to start the season off fast; that is something they did not do last season.
