Rams' Shula Gives Update on Rookie Pass Rusher Development
The Los Angeles Rams have become known as overachievers in recent years due to their success in the NFL Draft. Much of their roster has been selected within the last few years, with a couple of key players from the 2022 class set to become pending free agents this year.
One player that could continue the Rams success of draft selections was selected in the third round of this year's draft, and is progressing well with his fellow pass rushers, according to a key Rams coordinator.
Chris Shula speaks on EDGE rusher Josaiah Stewart's progress
Entering his second year as the Rams defensive coordinator, Chris Shula is overseeing the progress and development of a young defensive front that has many excited for the possibilities of the unit in 2025. Pass rusher Jared Verse and defensive lineman Kobie Turner will be leaders up front, with linebacker Nate Landman finding himself in a significant role at linebacker.
One of the needs this offseason for Los Angeles was pass rush depth, and they were able to acquire some with the third-round pick of Michigan's Josaiah Stewart, an undersized player for his position that plays much bigger, stronger, and faster than what he has been made out to be.
Shula called Stewart a 'stud' when asked about his progress this summer. He noted that a hamstring issue hampered the rookie's ability to fully participate in spring activities, but he has turned it up so far in training camp.
"He's been a stud. When he came in after the draft, he had a little bit of an issue with his hamstring. He had to do some rehab, and it took him a little bit to get going through OTAs," Shula said. "He was the guy we always said... the guys we talked to at Michigan had said ‘hey, wait until you get the pads on with him, he's going to come to life.’
"You saw that on his tape in college. He's a great rusher, but he's also a tough guy in the run and doesn't take any plays off and he's been that so far.”
The role for Stewart in 2025 will likely see him be a part of the rotation. However, he has begun to receive high praise from his coaches, including the head defensive coach of the team. Stewart has the talent to not only overcome his deficiencies, but develop into a key player on Los Angeles' defense.
