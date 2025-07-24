Rams Provide Kyren Williams Contract Negations Update
Rams running back Kyren Williams stayed true to his work, not only attending the first practice of training camp, but he was going full speed like he was in game mode. Meanwhile, Williams' agent Drew Rosenhaus continued discussions over a potential extension with the Rams, speaking to Sean McVay at Loyola Marymount University.
“It was good. It was positive," stated McVay when asked about the status of the negotiations. "No news to report, but I know Drew and Matthew spent a little bit more time after I did with those guys this morning, and so we'll see. But as far as I know, nothing has been agreed upon. But I think there's a lot of good intentions on trying to be able to get that done. We'll see if that ends up happening."
McVay was then asked if Rosenhaus' attendance at Rams' training camp is a sign that both sides are close to reaching a deal.
“Well, I think it's a great reflection of Drew. I know how much he cares about Kyren and wants to do right by him, and I commend Drew for coming out and I think that's fair to say.”
So that was clearly the most PR misdirect smoke-screen answer McVay could have given. Here's my analysis.
McVay can't say it, but the Rams and Williams are close. They're most likely arguing over guaranteed money, which is why Matthew Shearin's name keeps getting brought up. He's the Rams' money man, and if the team has intentions of re-signing other players, it's Shearin's job to find the cash to make it happen.
Not only that, Rosenhaus is a really good agent who represents a variety of clients. Why is he at Rams training camp right now instead of just checking in with a phone call while he visits other teams?
Because hands can only be shaken in person.
I believe a deal is close, both sides are arguing over guaranteed money and the solution will be found in answering one simple question.
Does the guaranteed money ensure Williams will be able to feed his family forever? If so, then there's the deal. If not, negotiations continue.
As things progress, we'll keep you all updated.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE