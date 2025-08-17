The Rams Are Confident in This Position Group
The Los Angeles Rams have high hopes entering this season. For those hopes to come to fruition, the Rams must be as prepared as possible for what is on the horizon.
Following training camp, Rams Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula expressed his appreciation for Rams Outside Linebackers Coach Joe Coniglio. He enters his third season in the position and continues to make an impact on a talented position group.
Los Angeles needs their linebackers to play well this season to help compensate for a questionable secondary behind them.
Rams' Linebackers
“He's a great coach and he connects with his guys, he really does. He's hard on them and he's really tough on them, just like Giff Smith, but he can be hard on them because he has such a good connection with those guys. It's fun to see the relationship that him and [Outside Linebacker Byron Young] ‘BY’ have, they kind of came in the league [together]... Joe's first year in the league, we drafted ‘BY’ as a rookie, and to see those two grow together," Shula said.
"Then the relationship he's built with Verse and [Outside Linebacker Brennan Jackson] ‘B-Jack’ and a lot of those guys in the room. He builds a really good relationship with those guys. He builds a trust, he shows that he has a confidence and he can help those guys become the best players that they can be. In order to do that, he's hard on them sometimes, but the guys like it because they know he wants the best for them."
Los Angeles' group of outside linebackers is filled with several players who are set to take another step in their development. Players such as Josaiah Stewart have a chance to thrive this season.
“He been great. Coniglio and [Defensive Line Coach/ Run Game Coordinator] Giff [Smith] and [Pass Game Coordinator] Drew Wilkins have done an awesome job with him. He started off in OTAs, he came, he had a little bit of a hamstring so he really missed... they were here two weeks before we started our first true OTA practice that day was actually his first day of doing any individual or anything," Shula said.
"Just to see him progress, whatever it was, it was only three weeks, and I think we went to Hawaii, we only had that little bit of time, and now he comes back healthy for training camp. As soon as the pads came on, kind of like ‘Pooh’ Paul, he's a guy that really showed up and thought he did an excellent job in the game. Great game day demeanor. He's physical, he's tough, and we've loved the way he's progressed, and he's shown that he can learn, and some of those guys in that room have really taken him under their wings.”
