The Rams Need This Veteran to Take the Next Step
After a productive offseason, the Los Angeles Rams enter this season with plenty of internal and external expectations. Both sets of expectations consist of a deep postseason run, if not a Super Bowl appearance.
However, for that to happen, Los Angeles will need players like wide receiver Puka Nacua to step up.
Following training camp, Rams Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur noted how he has noticed Nacua grow over the offseason. Along with improving physically, LaFleur noted that Nacua looks much more crisp in everything he does on the field.
LaFleur explained that Nacua has developed enough as a player that his main concern at this point is working on the details of his game. The Rams hope Nacua can take the next step after the departure of Cooper Kupp and the addition of Davante Adams.
“I think it's just a continuation of what I said earlier. I just think he looks sharper in what he's doing. One of his superpowers has been his hands. He attacks it so much sometimes when he doesn't need to on some of these screens and stuff that we have to pull him back. It’s part of what he does. He sees ball, he goes and gets the ball," LaFleur said.
Nacua's Growth
"There’s just a little fine-tuning and those kinds of things. Those are easy fixes. Those are fixes you want to make. For him, it's getting himself ready, taking it one day at a time, getting a rapport with these quarterbacks and being in the best physical and mental shape that he can be in, along with these other guys, going into Week one.”
Nacua has been a leader for the Rams in his own, unique way. However, as he has grown mentally and physically, Nacua is now slated to become a significant contributor over the next few seasons. LaFleur believes Nacua is on the right track.
“He’s always been a leader within his own. He is very socially aware too. Being a young guy, you just get in where you fit in a little bit. Ultimately, when you play the way he does, people are going to look up to you, whether it be in the stands and the fans that he has, rightfully so, and then obviously the players going into year three," LaFleur said.
"I don't want to get too much of what goes on in the meeting room, but I know he runs the remote a little bit and that’s because he’s gotten more and more comfortable and more and more leadership. But he’s always had that personality that people are going to go to, I guess you could say. I’m just pleased with where he’s at.”