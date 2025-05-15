3 Games That Stand Out on Rams Schedule
The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their preseason and regular season schedules for the 2025 league year. The schedules were revealed on Wednesday evening, providing people with a look at when their favorite teams will face off.
The Rams begin their season at home against the Houston Texans in an early season test against the regining-AFC South champions and quarterback C.J. Stroud. There are several games on the schedule, especially early on that could pose challenges for Los Angeles, but that is the cost of being a division-winning team.
With that in mind, let's look at the three games that stand out the most on the Los Angeles Rams schedule.
Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles
If this isn't the test of all tests: the Rams will start their season with two of their first three games on the road and finish this stretch with a matchup against the defending-Super Bowl champion Eagles. This is the type of test Los Angeles needs with their young roster and more rookies expected to have larger roles this season.
The Rams will get their chance to earn the victory they believe they deserved against the Eagles last year in the divisional round. This could also be an early season preview of the NFC Championship, if things go according to plan for both teams.
Week 15: vs. Detroit Lions
Matthew Stafford's former team comes into town for a late-season bout between two possible Super Bowl contenders in the NFC. The Lions are looking to rebound after a historic 2024 campaign ended early in the divisional round. Both teams will now have a great measuring stick matchup late into the season in a critical month.
With matchups against two NFC West opponents in the final three weeks, the Rams will likely look to maintain composure and stability ahead of the final stretch.
Week 18 vs. Arizona Cardinals
The final game of the season could come down between two opponents looking to secure the NFC West crown. The Cardinals are on the upswing and were just a couple of wins away from returning to the playoffs last year. Their trajectory should remain upward and could be serious contenders for the division crown.
If things go right for both squads, this could be a potential Sunday Night Football matchup to decide final seeding in the NFC.
