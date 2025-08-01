The Los Angeles Rams Still Have Work to Do
The Los Angeles Rams have had a solid offseason, adding talent on both sides of the ball. Most notably, the Rams added Davante Adams. Still, the Rams have concerns that they would be wise to address before the season.
Specifically, Los Angeles must address their group of defensive backs.
Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com recently listed one significant remaining need for every team in the National Football League. He believes the Rams' biggest need is getting quality play from their defensive backs.
"There's a reason why the Rams were openly interested in bringing Jalen Ramsey back to their franchise before Miami traded the star cornerback to Pittsburgh: Los Angeles could use help on the back end of its defense," Chadiha said.
GM Les Snead didn't select a cornerback in the draft and the team is relying heavily on a couple of aging veterans (32-year-old Darious Williams and 30-year-old Ahkello Witherspoon) and a younger player entering the final year of his rookie deal (Cobie Durant).
"The Rams might be able to keep opposing offenses from exploiting this group because of their dominant front, but it's a gamble that could hurt them against better attacks. This is the one glaring weakness on a team that doesn't have many of those.
During the offseason, Rams head coach Sean McVay made it clear that although the Rams were interested in Ramsey, he is confident in the group of cornerbacks the Rams have on their roster.
"I feel good about where we're at. Obviously, Jalen's a unique deal, but I think we all feel this way in terms of the guys that have played. We've gotten a lot of guys that have played meaningful ball at the corner position at the safety. We've got some different guys that can flex between safety dime, linebacker, the nickel star spot," McVay said.
"I think that the way that guys will approach, similar to the previous question, there are a lot of young guys, or maybe even guys that are new to the Rams but have accumulated a bunch of experience that I think are only going to continue to take steps."
"I think when you really look at it, I thought that (CB) Cobie Durant took amazing strides last year. Obviously (CB) Ahkello Witherspoon played great. I think him being here in the offseason is a big deal. Darious Williams has been an excellent player for us. I don't think anybody can minimize that hamstring injury that he had to work through in the early parts of the year," McVay said.
"And then it was great to see (CB) Derion Kendrick out here and (CB) Emmanuel Forbes made a play. So there's a handful of guys. I saw Shaun Jolly get in on a pick today. So I do feel really good about the development of that group led by (Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator) Aubrey Pleasant, (Safeties Coach) Chris Beake and (Defensive Assistant) Mike Harris.”
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!