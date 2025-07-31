Aging Rams Veteran Still Holds Immense Value and Potential Value
Les Snead and the Los Angeles Rams have assembled some of the top talent in the National Football League heading into the season. The Rams have players who will help them win on the field, but Bill Barnwell of ESPN noted that those same players could be beneficial trade pieces for the Rams, too.
Barnwell recently estimated what every team in the league could get in return for some of their top talent. He believes the Rams could get a first-round pick in return for Matthew Stafford.
"Would the Rams have landed a first-round pick for Stafford if they had actually traded him to the Giants or Steelers this offseason? I'm not sure. It's tough to believe L.A. would have landed the third overall pick from New York, but it's more plausible to imagine it getting the No. 21 pick from Pittsburgh or enough alongside the Giants' pick at No. 34 to count as a first-rounder's worth of compensation," Barnwell said.
"Even if Stafford is a two-year rental, we saw the [New York] Jets send about a first-round pick's worth of compensation to the Packers for Aaron Rodgers just two years ago, and Stafford is both younger and better than Rodgers was at the time of the deal.
Barnwell left running back Kyren Williams off the list of top trade assets for the Rams this upcoming season, noting his injuries as a reason why. This is fair, as teams undoubtedly consider injuries in potential trade talks.
"Williams has been consistently productive over the past two seasons, but he has missed time with foot and ankle injuries and is likely to get a significant pay raise before the start of 2025," Barnwell said.
"In addition to the three other defensive linemen I named, I could also see a case for third-year Edge, who has 15.5 sacks in his first two seasons, but the former third-round pick was an overaged prospect and is already entering his age-27 season, which would hurt his value in a potential swap."
Nevertheless, the Rams still have one of the best rosters in the league, as Barnwell noted that they have several players who would net a first-round pick in return, and even one Rams player who would net multiple first-round picks.
Los Angeles has built a quality roster over the past few seasons, and hopes this is the season they gets over the hump.
