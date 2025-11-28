How Rams Can Continue to Build Offensive Momentum in Week 13

It's difficult to remember when the Los Angeles Rams were doubted before the 2025 NFL season. They barely sneaked into the postseason last year, relying on a surge in the second half of the campaign to finish 10-7. Even then, they needed a rare strength of victory tiebreaker to get the bid over the Seattle Seahawks, going into the playoffs with by far the worst point differential in the field.



However, the Rams showed that they belonged, eviscerating the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round before giving the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles their toughest test of the postseason, falling just short 28-22. But there was skepticism that LA would be a legitimate contender in 2025, with Matthew Stafford a year older and dealing with a concerning back issue in training camp, a still young and unproven defense, and a brand new WR2 in Davante Adams.



Fast-forward 12 weeks into the season, and the Rams are now the Super Bowl favorites after a roaring 9-2 start to the season. Even their losses have been fluky. LA has a legitimate chance to win out, capture the one seed and the first-round bye, and go into the playoffs with a ton of momentum behind their team.



Rams have a key opportunity in Week 13



The Los Angeles Rams' offense has been practically unstoppable as of late. They've won their last six games, averaging over 322 yards and 30 points per outing in that span. The defense has turned things on lately, too.



LA was always expected to have an elite pass rush, and it's made good on that promise with Jared Verse, Byron Young, Braden Fiske, and others. However, the Rams' secondary was supposed to be a glaring weakness that could keep them from becoming complete contenders. Even that unit has been playing well recently, though, leading to the Rams becoming title favorites down the stretch, while the other challengers in the league continue to look flawed at best.



However, if this team is to win it all this year, the offense will have to lead the way. They have a great opportunity to build more momentum against a middling Carolina Panthers defense that's giving up the 18th-most yards per game at 327.1 and ranks 14th in average points allowed with 22.4. FanDuel is expecting another strong showing from the Rams' offense. Matthew Stafford's line is set at 247.5 passing yards, Kyren Williams is at 65.5 rushing yards, while Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are listed at 88.5 and 53.5 yards receiving, respectively.

