All-Pro Quarterback Makes Wild Prediction on Rams' Future
On Saturday, before the Rams took on the Dallas Cowboys in preseason play, NFL All-Pro and Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott told Rams owner Stan Kroenke, “We’ll meet y’all in the NFC Championship Game.”
While Prescott's confidence is admirable, if the Cowboys are to make the NFC title game, something they have yet to do since the 90s, it will come down to the operation of the Cowboys' head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and his staff.
Schottenheimer spoke about his staff's operation after the game.
“I think it went well. I threw my first challenge and that was kind of cool. They told me I threw a nice one. The reason we challenged that was it was fourth down. It was a big play down inside the 10 yard, like a 40 yard bomb and we did think that the ball moved a little bit and they admitted that it moved but they did think that he maintained the catch. I thought in that situation it was worth it just because it was fourth down, we're about to get the ball midfield but overall, I thought the communication was good. We played some of these situations like a real game because I needed to work those situations with my staff and decision making and things like that."
"And then there were other ones that we played like preseason and a few times we probably would've onside kicked and done things like that. That last situation we scored, I told (DC Matt Eberflus) I probably play this like four-minute. We were down 10 points and I wanted to see us get a stop and again, we were great. I think we gave up two points, something in the first half run defense wise and then in the second half we just didn't tackle very well. I think it was (Rams RB Blake Corum) that was going off on us. Overall, I got a lot of things to learn from, a lot of things that came up for me but I thought the communication for the most part between myself and staff, (DC Matt Eberflus) and (STC Nick Sorensen) was good.”
Scottenheimer, a first year head coach, spoke to Sean McVay before the game. Schottenheimer would share what McVay told him.
“Yeah, Sean's been great with me. Sean and I have a lot of respect for each other. We were in the same division for a while when I was in Seattle. We both have family members that were elite and great at what they did in the football world, the NFL. So I think there's just a mutual respect there. He and I spoke a ton about the practices leading up to the practices and he gave me some great advice and leaning on him in a lot of areas because here's a guy that, he's an excellent head coach, but he's a play caller and so just different things. ‘Hey, how do you schedule your week? And when you do this and when you do that?’ And he's been so open and I’m very, very appreciative of him and how he's kind of opened his experience to share with me. It's much appreciated.”
Sean's Grandfather is John McVay, one of the architects behind the 49ers' Golden Dynasty, and Schottenheimer's father Marty Schottenheimer was a long-time NFL head coach.
The Rams would go on to win the game 31-21 behind Stetson Bennett's strong day at SoFi.
