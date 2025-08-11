WATCH: Rams Sean McVay 2025 Preseason Week Two Press Conference
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to practice on Monday from their Woodland Hills facility.
Following practice, Sean McVay took to the podium where he answered a variety of questions regarding the absence of Matthew Stafford from practice.
On Sunday, on a private zoom call, McVay answered questions from reporters.
Q: What do you look for when evaluating which players wear the green dot for the defense?
“I think the first thing is being a good communicator," stated McVay. "Ideally it's located in the central part of the defense just based on the nature of where you're aligned, where you are in proximity to be able to communicate to the other 10 players. That inside linebacker position has typically been that but shoot, we've had [Former Rams Safety] Eric Weddle, we've had [Former Rams Safety] John Johnson, [Safety] Quentin Lake has worn the dot before. It's ideally from that middle linebacker spot, great communicators and ability to be able to have a big picture perspective and understand the adjustments, whether that's on the back end with our coverages or on the front end, which is some of our front mechanics. That's what we're looking for for guys in that role.”
Q: What factored into the decision to play Blake Corum yesterday?
“I think it was more along the lines of because [Running Back] Kyren’s [Williams] obviously gotten that experience and feel good about the depth but mostly wanted to just get him some live action. We had in mind that we wanted to get them both about 10 touches he and [Running Back] Jarquez [Hunter] and then get those guys out of there, but be able to evaluate them. I think they've both had excellent camps, but I think it is really important for, especially those backs, to carry the football in live settings and hat was the approach. Blake's been awesome. I thought he did some really good stuff last night. He's had an excellent camp, but that by in no means is anything other than a positive reflection of some of the work we wanted to get because we anticipated him being a big part of what we're going to do this year.”
