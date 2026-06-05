Jared Verse Had One Request for Rams After Learning He Was Traded for Myles Garrett

The Rams completed the biggest blockbuster trade of the offseason after agreeing to send Jared Verse and draft compensation to the Browns in exchange for superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett.

Verse, 25, was Los Angeles’s first-round pick in 2024. He was the Rams’ first pick in the first round of any draft since ’16 when they selected Jared Goff. Despite making the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons, and still being on his rookie contract, the Rams were more than happy to ship him off to Cleveland if it meant they’d be adding Garrett to an already elite roster.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared some insight into how the news of the trade was delivered to Verse, and what the edge rusher’s lone request for the Rams was after being informed he was no longer part of their plans.

Per Breer, Rams coach Sean McVay asked Verse to meet with him and GM Les Snead in McVay’s office after a 9:45 a.m. position meeting. After breaking the news of the trade to Verse, which Snead said the 25-year-old handled in a way that “a dad would want his son to do,” Verse made just one request of his former coach and GM; He wanted to break the news to his teammates in their team meeting at 10:00 a.m.

“Hell yeah, you can,” McVay replied.

Rather than let his teammates learn the news on social media or from others in the building, Verse stepped up and made clear he wanted to be the one to deliver the news, which McVay happily obliged to.

In his introductory press conference as a Brown, Verse admitted that he wasn’t too thrilled when he was informed of the trade.

"It was upsetting at first. But you've got two choices, you can either work or you can give up and I've never been a quitter."



Jared Verse on finding out he was getting traded to the #Browns: pic.twitter.com/y9LDahXHBa — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) June 3, 2026

“I was upset for a good little bit of time,” Verse said Wednesday. “I loved L.A. I loved the coaches, the organization, my teammates, everybody a part of it, the staff, the fans. You know, I loved the whole vibe of L.A., Los Angeles, the Rams, and it was upsetting.

“When you’re an athlete, you understand the nature of the business. Everybody does what they think is best for their business, and that’s the situation that I’m in. I’m happy to be a part of the Browns... But it was upsetting at first. But then you got two choices: You can either work or you can give up, and I ain’t never been a quitter,” said Verse.

In two seasons in Los Angeles, Verse appeared in all 34 games and recorded 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, 45 QB hits and 22 tackles for loss. He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 and has made the Pro Bowl in both of his two seasons in the NFL. Now, he’ll get a fresh start on the Browns––a team that has far lower expectations than the Rams, but one that is eager to build its defense around Verse as a franchise cornerstone.

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