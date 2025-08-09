Trade Scenario for Rams to Land Elite Defensive Player
The Los Angeles Rams have made moves this offseason to get in a better position to make a deep run in the playoffs and get to a Super Bowl. The Rams have gone all in once again, and we have seen it before with general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay. When they feel like they have the team there to do it, they do it big. This offseason is another example of the Rams having a Super Bowl window,
Going into this season, the Rams are good on both sides of the ball. They are set up for success, and they are going to cause a lot of problems for teams, whether it is on the offensive side of the ball or the defensive side of the ball. They have all the pieces intact. But one thing we know about this regime is that they will make any move if that means making their team better.
And the Rams potentially have a chance to send shock waves around the NFL once again by making one massive trade that will get them one of the best defensive players in the league.
Right now the Dallas Cowboys are in bad spot with defensive end Micah Parsons. Parsons is looking for a contract extension but the Cowboys have not gave it to them. Parson has requested a trade and the Rams can be one of the teams that can land him.
Micah Parsons trade scenario
Pro Football Network has the Rams as one of the teams that has the assets to trade for Parsons.
During his tenure as the Los Angeles Rams’ general manager, Les Snead has shown he’s not afraid of a major trade. He’s given up first-round picks to acquire the likes of Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, Brandin Cooksand Jalen Ramseyover the years. Could they make one more flashy trade to get Stafford a second Super Bowl ring before he retires?
The Rams have a good defensive line already, featuring Jared Verse, Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner. However, blue-chip players like Parsons don’t hit the market often. They have two first-round picks in 2026, and they’re fourth in 2026 cap space at over $73 million. Plus, it could be just what Los Angeles needs to get Aaron Donald out of retirement.
