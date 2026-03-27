Weighing the Rewards and Risks of Rams Taking a First-Round QB

The Los Angeles Rams will be one of the most competitive teams in the NFL next season, and yet, they still have a top 15 pick in the draft. Those are the advantages of having a front office that isn't afraid to make bold moves.

It's thanks to Les Snead that the Rams have the 13th overall pick, that and the Atlanta Falcons overestimating the value of James Pearce Jr. The Rams have a lot they can do with that selection. What are the pros and cons of using it to take their franchise quarterback?

Risky Decision

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The only quarterback worth taking in the first round who would still be available is Ty Simpson, and for the Rams, there's a lot to love about him as a prospect. He works very well in rhythm but can escape a pocket whenever he needs to. He's decisive on throws over the middle of the field.

He's able to recognize coverages quickly and progresses through his reads with the same speed. Taking him in less than a month would mean he'd get to sit behind Matthew Stafford for a year and learn the ins and outs of Sean McVay's schemes before being given the starting role. As I said, there's a lot to like.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) hands off the ball to Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kevin Riley (28) on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, what the Rams miss out on by selecting Simpson is a chance to make their team even better now. Simpson gives them a chance to be as good as they are now in the future, but using that pick on another offensive weapon or boosting the secondary even further helps them in the present day and future.

Having Simpson on the bench isn't going to improve their chances of winning a Super Bowl next season. A receiver like Jordan Tyson or whoever they can snag with the 13th pick would. Stafford's retirement is closer than ever, and they should be thinking about the future at quarterback, but not at the expense of their Super Bowl chances in 2026.

Alabama 's Ty Simpson (15) warms up before the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If anything, Simpson being an intriguing prospect benefits the Rams if they want to do another draft-day trade for a team willing to shell out a future first for him. I doubt he's generated that much hype for a team to leverage their 2027 first-round pick on him, but quarterback is important.

Regardless, I think the risks simply outweigh the rewards. I'd rather the Rams win another Super Bowl with Stafford than the chance to contend with Simpson.