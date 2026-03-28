Rams 2026' Offseason Could Solidify Les Snead's Hall of Fame Candidacy
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WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. There are only a handful of general managers in NFL history who walked away from the job with the feeling of complete success. One of the toughest jobs in the league, general managers have to project a vision with zero guarentee of success against some of the most well-built franchises in sports.
Rams general manager Les Snead had a few rocky years with the team to start his career. Several misses and a stagnation by the team prompted questions about the future, but successes such as Aaron Donald and Todd Gurley, paired with a new start in Los Angeles and then a new head coach in Sean McVay gave fans a cautious promise of tommorrow. The promise paid dividended when Snead and McVay lifted the Lombardi in Los Angeles five years later.
After 2025 got the team close to the precipise of a second championship, the Rams moved their chips towards the center and regardless of how the season plays out, Snead just punched his ticket to the Hall of Fame. The only question is time and a championship would shorten the amount of time Snead has to wait.
The Facts
It's clear that the minimum for a general manager to make the Hall of Fame is to make two Super Bowls, win one, and be in the position for over a decade. Snead's already there. Then we look at the success.
One Super Bowl, two NFC Championships, four division titles, eight playoff appearances, nine winning seasons, and he drafted three NFL Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year in Cooper Kupp, Todd Gurley, and Aaron Donald, while Gurley, Donald, and Jared Verse were named Rookie of the Year for their side of the ball.
Now, Snead has revolutionized team building with the success of his trades for veteran players and it appears he got Trent McDuffie for a steal. While Kansas City did get the best deal they could, the reality that a championship-level pass rush now has a veteran, championship-tested All-Pro cornerback supporting them is game-changing.
Why take a chance in the draft when for a few more picks, picks the team doesn't need, they can get as close to a sure thing as possible? Then to add McDuffie's teammate in Jaylen Watson was a genius move.
Those two signings are going to allow Chris Shula to play his brand of football. There will be two competeting defensive identies moving forward. That is Seattle's and Los Angeles. Essentially Marvin Lewis verses Wade Phillips 30 years later with their original philosophies being moderinized into current schemes. Shula is going to show the league what he can do and Snead is going to be in Canton, Ohio because of it.
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Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.