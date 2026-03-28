Rams 2026' Offseason Could Solidify Les Snead's Hall of Fame Candidacy

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. There are only a handful of general managers in NFL history who walked away from the job with the feeling of complete success. One of the toughest jobs in the league, general managers have to project a vision with zero guarentee of success against some of the most well-built franchises in sports.

Rams general manager Les Snead had a few rocky years with the team to start his career. Several misses and a stagnation by the team prompted questions about the future, but successes such as Aaron Donald and Todd Gurley, paired with a new start in Los Angeles and then a new head coach in Sean McVay gave fans a cautious promise of tommorrow. The promise paid dividended when Snead and McVay lifted the Lombardi in Los Angeles five years later.

Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After 2025 got the team close to the precipise of a second championship, the Rams moved their chips towards the center and regardless of how the season plays out, Snead just punched his ticket to the Hall of Fame. The only question is time and a championship would shorten the amount of time Snead has to wait.

The Facts

It's clear that the minimum for a general manager to make the Hall of Fame is to make two Super Bowls, win one, and be in the position for over a decade. Snead's already there. Then we look at the success.

One Super Bowl, two NFC Championships, four division titles, eight playoff appearances, nine winning seasons, and he drafted three NFL Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year in Cooper Kupp, Todd Gurley, and Aaron Donald, while Gurley, Donald, and Jared Verse were named Rookie of the Year for their side of the ball.

Former Pittsburgh Panther and retired NFL defensive tackle Aaron Donald speaks at a press conference prior to the start of the Pittsburgh Panthers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. | Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Snead has revolutionized team building with the success of his trades for veteran players and it appears he got Trent McDuffie for a steal. While Kansas City did get the best deal they could, the reality that a championship-level pass rush now has a veteran, championship-tested All-Pro cornerback supporting them is game-changing.

Why take a chance in the draft when for a few more picks, picks the team doesn't need, they can get as close to a sure thing as possible? Then to add McDuffie's teammate in Jaylen Watson was a genius move.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) makes a catch for a first down against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images