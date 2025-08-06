Rams' Legend Recruiting Cowboys Star Micah Parsons
When the Rams took on the Dallas Cowboys in a joint practice located in Oxnard, California, Cowboys' star defender Micah Parsons was in attendance but did not participate amid contract disputes regarding the lack of an extension.
Parsons, one of the best players in the NFL, is currently on his fifth-year deal. While he deserves record money, the Cowboys have refused to hand it over in what has become a yearly routine of Dallas making unsound financial decisions, and have thus ruined their relationship with Parsons. Parsons has requested a trade from the organization.
In response, franchise legend Aaron Donald took to social media in support of his beloved Rams going after Parsons, even claiming he would come out of retirement to play with Parsons.
Parsons responded.
Sorry to burst your bubble but even if the Rams somehow found a way to get Parsons and Donald to come out of retirement, there's no financial way to get both men on the field unless the franchise wants to leverage their entire future for one season of imaginary fun.
Even if Donald played on the veteran minimum, Parsons' fifth-year option wipes out all of the Rams remaining cap space by about $5 million.
The Rams still need cap space for midseason signings, in case injuries or suspensions occur.
Even so, the last time we saw Aaron Donald, it was clear he was headed down the backside of his career. While he had solid years left, Father Time was catching up to him, so he decided to walk away in his prime. But again, the end of the prime.
It's been two years since he retired. That's a long time to be away from the game. Plus, Donald already admitted he doesn't want to come back. Sure, the prospect of playing with Parsons is alluring. So is the thought of standing on top of Mount Everest. The problem is that once you take the first step, you realize Mount Everest can simply exist, and climbing it is a choice.
Which would be the exact thought after Laken Tomlinson puts his palm into Donald's chest come week one. Donald doesn't want to play 17 games and then the playoffs. That's what he said. He's full.
So this is just banter. A fun prospect. A setup for a disappointing reality.
