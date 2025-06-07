Analyst States Rams Have Superior Offensive Trio
There is no doubt about it. If the Rams are healthy, they possess one of the best offenses in the NFL on paper as Matthew Stafford and company execute one of the most progressive systems in football. Thus, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame named the Rams' triplets as the third best in the NFL.
Offensive triplets in the NFL consist of a quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. In the Rams case, Stafford, Kyren Williams, and Puka Nacua were selected. Verderame explained how triplets were popularized in America.
"The term “triplets” entered the NFL lexicon in the 1990s when the Dallas Cowboys were in the midst of an America’s Team dynasty," wrote Verderame. "From 1992 to ’95, the Cowboys won three Super Bowls in four years, powered by a trio of top-tier talents: quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith and receiver Michael Irvin, all of whom are now immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame."
Triplets have played an important role in offensive football, especially as passing attacks and blocking schemes have evolved to complement an aerial attack, unlike the rushing strategies of years past. Thus, the Rams sit at three with the Eagles and the Ravens being ranked ahead of them.
"Few teams are more dangerous offensively than the Rams. Stafford is aging at 37, but he still has a prodigious arm that threw for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns in 16 games last year. He’s surrounded by elite talent, headlined by Williams and Nacua, with the former amassing 1,299 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns and the latter nabbing 79 receptions for 990 yards in just 11 contests."
Say what you want about the Rams, they know how to put up stats, and unlike the two teams ranked ahead of them, Stafford isn't a dual-threat quarterback and Williams doesn't have Saquon Barkley's speed or Derrick Henry's strength. Being devoid of those attributes puts an emphasis on efficiency, and when healthy and rested, the Rams were efficient.
The problem is that they only got healthy and experienced true rest once they hit the postseason.
Now, with all three players expected to enter 2025 without any major health issues, this could be the year they put it together, starting from week one.
