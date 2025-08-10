Social Media Reacts to 1st Rams Preseason Game
Blake Corum ran for two touchdowns and Stetson Bennett recorded a pair of touchdown passes to lead the Rams to a 31-21 preseason win over Dallas Saturday night at SoFi Stadium. Here’s how the game unfolded through the lens of social media.
After the game, head coach Sean McVay provided another positive update on Matthew Stafford. In his road back from an aggravated disc in his back, Stafford completed a solid workout prior to Saturday's game. As a result, the NFL's biggest storyline will see Stafford get his first preseason practice reps on Monday.
The team sustained assorted injuries, unfortunately, including rookie wide receiver Konata Mumpfield and running back Ronnie Rivers.
Los Angeles loved what it saw from Bennett, who led the Rams to points on five of his eight drives before running out the clock in the fourth quarter. He finished 16 of 24 for 188 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and a 100.7 passer rating. Other highlights included...
The No. 1 source for Rams breaking news is OnSI. Follow @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra on X (Twitter) for the most updated information. Plus, join the discussion on the Rams' preseason opener by visiting our Facebook page (here).