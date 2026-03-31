2027 NFL Free Agency: Projecting Who Could Be on the Move

Already missing NFL free agency ? Not a problem. Let’s start looking ahead to the next class of players who could be hitting the market come 2027.

Some teams have several players slated to become high-profile free agents. In Los Angeles, the Rams could be trying to re-sign Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, Byron Young and Davante Adams.

The Jaguars are in a similar position, with Parker Washington, Brenton Strange, Travon Walker and others also looking to cash in. There are also the Colts and Lions, both of which have multiple players on the list below.

But we start with the Rams, who have the top two players who could break the bank if allowed to hit the open market. We assigned a number from 0–5 to indicate the likelihood of a player reaching free agency.

1. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Likelihood of free agency: 0

Stafford will turn 39 years old before the start of next season. There’s a far better chance he wins a second Super Bowl and rides off into retirement rather than leave the Rams and coach Sean McVay for the uncertainty of a lesser situation as he ages out of the league.

Realistically, Stafford is either going to keep playing in Los Angeles or he’s going to walk away with a résumé that’s going to get plenty of Canton consideration.

2. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Likelihood of free agency: 0

We’ll stay with the Rams and another player who has absolutely no shot of reaching free agency. Nacua has been tremendous since coming into the league as a fifth-round pick from BYU. As a rookie, he caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. After totaling 990 yards despite missing six games in 2024, he rebounded to earn first-team All-Pro honors last season with a league-best 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 scores.

With Davante Adams having one year left on his deal and entering his age-33 season, it’s almost certain the Rams will either extend Nacua before this year ends or he’ll get a franchise tag while a long-term deal is worked out.

3. Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Likelihood of free agency: 2

Mayfield is an interesting case. After signing a three-year, $100 million deal with the Buccaneers before the 2024 season, he’s played like a top-10 quarterback. Over the past two years, Mayfield has thrown for 67 touchdowns, made the Pro Bowl and helped Tampa Bay win the NFC South.

However, Mayfield is also coming off a season in which the Buccaneers collapsed, finishing 8–9 while the quarterback tossed 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions over the team’s final eight games. At 31 years old in April, he should have plenty of years remaining, and good quarterbacks don’t hit the market. That said, a really bad season for Mayfield and/or the Buccaneers could open the door.

Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens will be playing on the franchise tag in 2026. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

4. George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Likelihood of free agency: 2

Pickens came to the Cowboys at the cost of a third-round pick for owner/general manager Jerry Jones, and the trade with Pittsburgh looks like a steal. Earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2025, Pickens caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine scores.

Currently on the franchise tag, it’s a smart bet that Pickens and the Cowboys will come to a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline. If the two sides can’t do so, then Pickens could hit the market after playing out the upcoming season, putting him in the conversation as the best player available.

5. Kyler Murray, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Likelihood of free agency: 3

After signing a one-year deal with the Vikings, Murray has a new opportunity to prove he’s a franchise quarterback. Spending seven uneven seasons with the Cardinals, Murray was an Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and a two-time Pro Bowler, but Arizona made the playoffs only once, and Murray missed 21 games over the past three seasons.

If Murray can revitalize his career alongside coach Kevin O’Connell and receiver Justin Jefferson, it’s tough to imagine Minnesota allowing him to leave in free agency as it did with Sam Darnold. But if Murray either struggles on the field or ends up injured once more, he’ll be looking at fighting for a starting gig elsewhere in 2027.

6. Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, Los Angeles Chargers

Likelihood of free agency: 0

Tuipulotu is one of the most nationally underrated players in the game. Over the past two seasons, the 24-year-old has racked up 21.5 sacks and 40 quarterback hits, including 13 sacks in 2025, earning Pro Bowl honors.

Considering his age, talent and playing a premium position, it’s very difficult to see a world where general manager Joe Hortiz allows Tuipulotu to leave. This is especially true after fellow edge rusher Odafe Oweh went to the Washington Commanders this month on a four-year, $100 million deal, while Khalil Mack is 35 years old and returned on a one-year pact. Also, although it’s an early projection, Los Angeles has the fifth-most cap space in the league for 2027 .

7. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Likelihood of free agency: 3

Despite entering his seventh NFL season, Taylor is only 27 years old. He has four 1,000-yard seasons, winning the rushing title in 2021 with 1,811 yards while also pacing the league in rushing touchdowns twice, including with 18 last season.

Although it’s rare to see a team give two significant, non-rookie contracts to a running back, Taylor might break the mold, considering his age and production. Without him, the Colts don’t have a functional offense.

8. Derwin James Sr., S, Los Angeles Chargers

Likelihood of free agency: 1

Entering his age-30 season, James is still playing at an elite level. He’s coming off consecutive second-team All-Pro campaigns and is captaining the Chargers defense, a unit that has led them to a pair of playoff berths since 2024. Last year, James tallied six tackles for loss, three interceptions and two sacks to help L.A. win 11 games.

Considering his production and how clean Los Angeles’s cap sheet is moving forward, it would be stunning if the Chargers allowed James to leave. It wouldn’t be difficult for Los Angeles to keep Tuipulotu and James, the pillars of their strongest unit.

9. Travon Walker, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Likelihood of free agency: 2

Walker was the No. 1 pick in 2022 and, after a slow start, has become a force off the edge. Totaling 3.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits as a rookie, Walker has averaged eight sacks over each of the past three seasons, including two years of double digits.

Only 25 years old, Walker is one more solid campaign away from being paid elite money, as we saw this offseason with contracts for Jaelan Phillips and Oweh. For Jacksonville, it should be a priority to keep Walker around, although the Jaguars have a slew of in-house talent to take care of, including Parker Washington, Brenton Strange and others.

Falcons wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. will both slated for free agency in 2027. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

10. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Likelihood of free agency: 0

London and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. are both slated to hit free agency next offseason, and London is the bigger priority. While Pitts is on the franchise tag, he’ll need another season of quality production to prove his value. London has already done that, totaling at least 866 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons.

With the Falcons trying to gain long-term traction for the first time since the Matt Ryan era, London is an essential piece alongside running back Bijan Robinson. A great bet to be paid at least $30 million annually, London’s price tag is worth it after posting 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns thus far in his career.

11. Tucker Kraft, TE, Green Bay Packers

Likelihood of free agency: 1

Kraft was on his way to being an All-Pro in 2025 before tearing his ACL in Week 9 against the Panthers. Before he got hurt, he had 32 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games.

At 25 years old, it seems unlikely Green Bay will allow Kraft to leave in free agency, considering his age, talent and importance to the offense. If Kraft goes out and has a monster campaign with a healthy knee, there’s no reason he can’t aim for $20 million or more per year.

12. Byron Young, DE, Los Angeles Rams

Likelihood of free agency: 4

Young is part of the league’s best young defensive line. The Rams are loaded up front, which is the only reason Young could potentially hit the market, same as fellow pending free agent Kobie Turner (see below).

Going into his fourth season, Young has never missed a game. He’s racked up 27.5 sacks, including 12 last year and a career-high 29 quarterback hits, earning his first Pro Bowl berth. If the 28-year-old has a similar season in 2026, he’ll potentially be looking at a nine-figure contract.

13. De’Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

Likelihood of free agency: 3

The Dolphins are in a complete rebuild, so there’s an argument to be made that Miami should deal Achane for draft compensation. That said, Miami has been adamant it won’t move off the 24-year-old .

Achane has rushed for 3,057 yards and 5.6 yards per carry for his career, along with 1,350 rushing yards in 2025. If the Dolphins have a change of heart and trade Achane, perhaps at next season’s deadline, he could net a haul.

14. Brian Branch, DB, Detroit Lions

Likelihood of free agency: 4

Branch has been phenomenal throughout his first three seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors while intercepting seven passes and defending 38 others. Unfortunately, Branch tore his Achilles tendon in December, making it an open question whether he’ll be the same player who has played well as a slot corner and safety.

The Lions certainly value Branch’s ability, but if he struggles returning from the injury, he could see the open market.

15. Jessie Bates III, S, Atlanta Falcons

Likelihood of free agency: 4

Bates cashed in with the Falcons in 2023, getting $64 million over four years, and the investment has paid off. Bates is a two-time second-team All-Pro, and at 29 years old, he is entering the territory of a terrific player exiting his prime.

If the Falcons decide to keep Pitts, it could also be tough to give out another massive contract, especially for an aging talent.

Jets running back Breece Hall will be playing on the franchise tag this season. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

16. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Likelihood of free agency: 5

Hall was looking to hit free agency or cash in big this offseason, but the Jets placed the franchise tag on him instead. Now, Hall has until July 15 to secure a long-term contract, and if he doesn’t, New York will need to offer an extension after the 2026 season or face losing him.

Through four seasons, Hall has rushed for 3,398 yards and 18 touchdowns on 4.5 yards per carry.

17. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Likelihood of free agency: 5

The big question for Olave is whether he can stay healthy. A series of concussions throughout his rookie deal has contributed to him missing 13 games over his first four seasons, but he’s still managed to notch three 1,000-yard campaigns. If Olave can stay on the field as he did in 2025 (playing 16 games), he’s an elite talent who should cash in with the Saints. However, more injuries could mean going to free agency as a high-risk, high-reward proposition.

18. Kobie Turner, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Likelihood of free agency: 4

Despite being a defensive tackle, Turner has developed into one of the best pass rushers in football. Through three seasons, he has 24 sacks and 43 quarterback hits, playing alongside Jared Verse, Braden Fiske and Byron Young. The Rams will have many tough decisions ahead, as evidenced by the list above. So, Turner might leave, but it won’t be because of a lack of interest.

19. Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Atlanta Falcons

Likelihood of free agency: 4

Pitts seemed certain to be out of Atlanta going into the 2025 season. Then he rebounded and was named a second-team All-Pro after catching 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns. Now playing on the franchise tag for new coach Kevin Stefanski, everything rides on his next 17 games. Another terrific year, and he likely resets the positional market. A poor year and he’s headed elsewhere.

20. Quenton Nelson, G, Indianapolis Colts

Likelihood of free agency: 5

Nelson will turn 31 going into next season, so he’ll be looking at a lucrative, multi-year deal. However, with the Colts now paying huge money to Daniel Jones, Sauce Gardner, Alec Pierce and others, Indianapolis may decide to let the eight-time Pro Bowler test free agency if he’s looking to reset the guard market.

Honorable mention: Sam LaPorta, Lions; Trent Williams, 49ers; Jayden Reed, Packers; Rashee Rice, Chiefs; Parker Washington, Jaguars; Davante Adams, Rams; Brenton Strange, Jaguars; Kayvon Thibudeaux, Giants; DeForest Buckner, Colts; Riq Woolen, Eagles

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