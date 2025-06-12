Rams Schedule Joint Practice with the Dallas Cowboys
The Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys share a long history of getting together for preseason activities, a history percipitated by the fact they hold training camp at facilities located within an hour of each other.
Thus, it's no surprise that the two sides have scheduled a joint practice before their preseason matchup on August 9th. ESPN's Todd Archer reports that the Cowboys and Rams are scheduled to practice together on Aug. 5 in Oxnard, California.
Joint practices give both sides an opportunity to run structured, simulated situations that give way to players being able to express their physical nature while protecting the safety of the players in a way a standard preseason game wouldn't.
It may also be the first time the Rams will be able to unleash their acquired free agents, especially Davante Adams, against another opponent, should the Rams wish to do so.
In last year's preseason game against the Cowboys, the Rams walked it off with a last-second touchdown from Stetson Bennett to Miller Forristall. In that game, Jordan Whittington, Jaylen McCollough, Omar Speights, and Joshua Karty were a few of several players to make such an impact, it virtually ensured their spot on the 53-man roster.
Having a joint practice and then a preseason game within four days of each other will allow the fringe players on the Rams to get physically prepared to ball out as they fight for their football futures.
For fans, joint practices will serve as the first look of the Stafford to Adams connection that has been hyped up through OTAs.
“That. I think it's two veteran guys and what I think is really cool to be able to witness is the respect that you can feel they have for one another and wanting to make sure that, hey, how can we accelerate this while also understanding what a unique thing it is to develop a rapport, especially on some of the different types of routes that he'll have the ability to run in our offense," stated Sean McVay regarding Stafford and Adams ability to connect. "(QB) Matthew (Stafford) has got such a great way of being able to connect and communicate and it's the same thing with Davante. Those guys have such a high level of understanding of what they want and I think the best thing that we can seek out as coaches is player ownership, so sometimes it's fun to just be able to kind of be a fly on the wall and hear their dialogue as they're going over a previous set of plays or some different things that inevitably come up day in and day out, so it's been cool to watch.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE